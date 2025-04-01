Watching Washington: Trump Administration Proposes New Bills

This week in Washington, D.C., the Trump administration proposed new bills that have sparked debates and controversy between both major political parties, concerning topics including election ethics, the dismantling of the Department of Education and tariffs on auto imports.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order March 25 that would require proof of citizenship from those who wish to vote in all future elections in order to prevent election fraud and maintain a barrier of protection for America’s democratic system.

The order consists of several guidelines, one of which would give the Attorney General the responsibility to work with state election officials regarding any suspicions of election fraud, along with a strict threat to pull funding from states that refuse to follow the guidelines, according to AP news.

AP also reported that Trump is hopeful this new order will ensure verifiably fair elections in the future and promised more actions regarding election security would be coming soon.

“It’s an honor to sign this one,” Trump said according to Fox News. “I sign all of them, but to sign this one is a great honor.”

Examples of what will count as an acceptable proof of citizenship include “a U.S. passport, a REAL ID or military, state or federally-issued identification,” according to Fox News.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has also proposed dismantling the Department of Education with the goal of supporting brighter futures for students and educators.

In a press release by the Department of Education March 20, it was explained that the Trump administration decided to give control over educational decisions to the states with his newly signed executive order.

In a statement by Secretary Linda McMahon, she reiterated the need for states to take responsibility for their student’s education.

“Education is fundamentally a state responsibility. Instead of filtering resources through layers of federal red tape, we will empower states to take charge and advocate for and implement what is best for students, families, and educators in their communities,” McMahon said.

According to a commentary from Paul G. Vallas, the former chief executive of Chicago Public Schools, he believes that if Trump shrinks the department, states will have more control over their education, in turn allowing local schools and departments to regain more complete authority of their operations.

Vallas wrote, “If the goal in creating the Department of Education was to improve public education and narrow the academic achievement gap, it has failed miserably.”

Vallas argues that student loan programs are heavily responsible for doubling the number of students attending college — not the department, as supporters of the department have claimed. Vallas also cites these programs as having led many to take on unprecedented amounts of tuition and student debt due to loans, according to City Journal.

In contrast, 11 Democratic senators wrote a letter to the department’s acting inspector general, René Rocque, explaining their concern over the dismantling of the Department of Education March 27, warning of “disastrous consequences,” according to NBC News.

While Education Secretary Linda McMahon insists that families, students and teachers will be positively impacted by these changes, the senators believe the opposite, insisting that the financial cuts will do more harm than good, according to NBC News.

“The roughly 1,300 layoffs disproportionately target employees who served on teams that facilitate financial aid for tens of millions of families, enforce our civil rights laws, and ensure that every student has a place to learn in our K-12 public schools,” the letter states.

According to NBC, after no initial response to the letter was given, Deputy Press Secretary Harrison Fields — a spokesperson for the White House — supported the current administration, stating the Department of Education should have addressed its failings to provide better education for students, and that Democrats had been responsible for investigating why the department was not achieving its mission.

In addition to changes in education, the future of tariffs on vehicle shipments between the U.S. and Europe may change over the next few months.

During a White House press conference Wednesday, March 26, Trump announced incoming tariffs on auto imports.

Trump said that the tariffs are to be increased to 25% — an exponential rise from the previous 2.5% — which will be put in effect starting April 2, according to Fox Business.

According to German Economy Minister Robert Habeck, the potential of high tariffs could harm the process of global trade. He insists that it will make the car business harder for German carmakers, as well as for the German economy, according to CNBC news.

According to BBC News, Habeck stated the European Union, “will not give in,” and looks to the majority of the continent to stand firm regarding the tariffs. France, Canada and China have also retaliated, with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney calling it a “direct attack,” and China insisting that the tariffs are “violating World Trade Organization rules,” according to BBC News.

Trump spoke on the possibility of further increasing the weight of the tariffs if Europe works with Canada to create “economic harm” to America, according to BBC News.

All facts from the article were accurate at the time of publication and the stories are still ongoing.

Sanford is a news reporter for the Liberty Champion.