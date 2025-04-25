Third Grader Accidentally Shoots Gun in Virginia Classroom

A gun went off in a third grader’s backpack at Lee Hill Elementary School April 7, subsequently leading to the arrest of the student’s parents.

According to NBC Washington, no one was harmed by the fired shot; however, the classroom of 26 students were evacuated by their teacher immediately. A statement from the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s office explained that the handgun was discharged while the child was searching for an item in his backpack.

The child’s parents, Terrence Carroll Jr. and Ciara Armstead, were later arrested and charged with leaving a loaded firearm unattended within a residence where it could injure a child 14 years old or younger. The parents were indicted with both a misdemeanor and a felony.

The sheriff’s office spokesperson told LEX 18 that the parents cooperated with officials, and the child in this incident will not be held responsible.

NBC Washington reported that both parents were released on a $5,000 bond but are due to appear in court April 11.

No information has been released regarding the child’s reasoning for bringing the weapon to school.

According to Every Town Research, within the year there have already been at least 40 incidents in which a gun has been fired — whether intentionally or unintentionally — on school grounds. Every Town Research said these incidents resulted in “10 deaths and 27 injuries nationally.” Four of these incidents occurred in Virginia. Lee Hill Elementary School’s accidental gun firing is the second-latest incident, having occurred not even two weeks before two students were found wounded by gunfire on school grounds at Norfolk State University.

O’Leary is a news reporter for the Liberty Champion.