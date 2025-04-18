The Best Streaming Service and Why

When the COVID-19 pandemic prompted the closure of movie theaters throughout the nation, Platforms like Disney+, Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Max and more have become increasingly popular, even after movie theaters have reopened post-pandemic. The sheer volume of shows and movies available on these platforms appeal especially to Generation Z, an age group that has largely bypassed traditional cable television.

According to Digital Trends‘ research earlier this year, Netflix was the most popular streaming service with 282.7 million paid memberships worldwide, and Amazon Prime came in second with just over 200 million subscribers.

Sophomore Summer Flanders said her favorite streaming service is Netflix.

“They are cheaper than most of the other streaming services — it’s only $7.99 with ads, and the ads can be kind of nice,” Flanders said. “They also have a lot of variety — horror, thriller, k-dramas, animated stuff, etc.”

Freshman Anna Peterson also said she favors Netflix.

“I use my mom’s Netflix account when I’m at home. I like the Netflix originals, like ‘Stranger Things’ and ‘Wednesday.’ They have all the shows I like,” Peterson said.

In contrast, freshman Lexi Venti made the argument for Hulu.

“Hulu has reality TV shows, and not a lot of the other platforms have as much variety when it comes to reality TV,” Venti said. “Besides, I don’t have a Netflix subscription, and I feel like it’s a little too pricey for me.”

Price sensitivity is a key factor for many college students, leading some to explore options with student discounts.

Although Netflix holds the title of most popular streaming service, Disney+ would likely take the cake for the fastest growing platform. Disney+ launched in November 2019, right before the COVID-19 lockdowns. In its first day of existence, it garnered more than 10 million subscribers, according to The Associated Press. In addition to its self-titled streaming platform, Disney nearly has a monopoly over the movie industry right now. The company owns not only traditional Disney movies and shows, but according to Collider, it also has acquired LucasFilm’s “Star Wars,” the Marvel Universe, National Geographic, ESPN, ABC and more.

Despite Disney’s quick growth, Netflix still reigns supreme. With its variety of movies and shows, Netflix has drawn in audiences of all ages for a while, and now Gen Z is leading the trend to this streaming platform. Netflix also has multiple payment plans, offering a low price of $7.99 per month for a plan with ads, $17.99 per month for a plan without ads and an additional premium plan for $24.99 per month with options to add additional users for an upcharge.

With the increase of Gen Z using streaming platforms instead of cable services, these streaming companies are adding student discounts to allow students to stay entertained while away at school.

For example, Hulu offers a huge discount of $1.99 a month with ads, and Max offers a plan for $4.99 a month for students. Amazon Prime also offers a student membership discount for college students, so they can get both the streaming service and the Prime shopping membership for a discounted price.

While the allure of Disney’s vast cinematic universe and Hulu’s niche offerings are undeniable, the sheer variety and accessible price points, particularly with ad-supported options, solidify Netflix’s current stronghold with many Gen Z customers. The experiences shared by Liberty University students echo the national trend of its widespread adoption.

