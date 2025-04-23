Technology And The “IPad Kid” Generation

There was once was a time when personal devices for children seemed like an extreme indulgence in irresponsibility and excess; however, that train of thought has faded away in the face of the normalization of on-demand entertainment.

Today the term “iPad Kids” refers to the fleet of toddlers and young children toting around electronics and has aptly developed a negative connotation. Boundaries with these devices, especially for younger children, are essential preparations for successful futures and the avoidance of complete dependence on a virtual world.

While some uses for technology often have a positive impact, — even for kids — it’s important to prioritize the old-school methods of authoritative parenting by implementing a healthy dose of fresh air and exercise to combat immoderate screen time.

Childhood in the past was influenced heavily by creativity, where children were encouraged to use their imaginations and devise new games with their friends. They would ride bikes, climb trees and take up a sport or two. Life was more carefree, without the complexities of social media interfering with childhood happiness.

While kids still participate in these activities despite this new digital landscape, creativity has largely diminished as endless entertainment causes children to take a backseat regarding exploration and imaginative adventures.

According to Indigo, this oversaturation with technology can be a direct result of busy schedules families face, paired with concerns of leaving children unattended, causing them to remain in the safety of the home, or only participating in organized activities with school-managed sports teams and clubs. This new form of supervision, while more structured, can be equally damaging.

According to Parents, the phrase “iPad kids” refers to Generation Alpha, or anyone that was born after 2010. The term carries the insinuation of children raised by careless parents who allowed them to spend an unhealthy amount of time in front of screens.

Some of the implications of misusing technology involve children becoming uncharacteristically subject to mood swings, depression and trouble sleeping, as their attention becomes monopolized by countless hours of content, impacting their attention spans and exposing them to cyberbullying, according to Maryville University.

Some studies suggest balancing a child’s use of technology with respect to their age and stage of development. For example, for children between the ages of zero to eighteen months, there should be virtually no screentime in their daily routine. As children get older, small amounts of supervised, age-appropriate screentime may be acceptable, according to Parents. When unmitigated, overexposure to technology may stunt a child’s ability to learn patience, and it may also disrupt their education.

According to Vice, iPad kids may be unable to cope with frustrating situations that feel uncomfortable, because they use their devices as an instantly available coping mechanism. This destroys the opportunity for children to learn to regulate their emotions on their own — a critical skill to master as they become older.

However, the screen itself is not the problem, and parents who completely ban devices may not be making the best choice. This form of restriction could result in kids becoming secretive with their phones, opting to use them behind their parents’ backs, according to Vice.

Although the world has changed, the circumstances regarding safety measures and social gatherings do not necessarily mean that children cannot still learn and grow by using creativity and imagination.

Time spent in God’s creation is far more beneficial to an easily influenced child then scrolling through cyberspace all day. Parents should consider healthy alternatives instead of throwing a device into developing hands and minds.

Sanford is an opinion reporter for the Liberty Champion.