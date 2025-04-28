Student Profile: Abbye Morgan, 2024-25 SGA Vice President

Abbye Morgan is a well-known graduate among residential students, having served as the 2024-2025 Student Government Association (SGA) vice president, and now graduating this spring with a bachelor’s degree in biotechnology.

Prior to attending Liberty University, Morgan lived in Hawaii with her family. As she neared high school graduation, her grandfather encouraged her to tour Liberty University. When she flew across the country to attend College for a Weekend during her senior year of high school, she felt a clear conviction that God was drawing her to pursue her undergraduate studies at the college.

“I fell in love with the campus,” Morgan said. “I felt the Lord was saying here is where I should go.”

Morgan began her academic endeavors as a nursing major. While taking her prerequisites, she discovered a newfound passion for her science classes and began exploring different career paths in the field. After a windy road of considerations, Morgan decided to pursue biotechnology.

“I’ve actually had four different majors,” Morgan said. “I started in nursing, then was forensics, then was a chemistry major for two years and then I ended up finding biotechnology.”

With her new degree, Morgan wants to become a genetic counselor.

“The best way I can explain genetic counseling is, say your family has a history of a certain type of cancer,” Morgan said. “The genetic counselor gets the results from the testing and interprets it to the patient.”

To make her dream of becoming a genetic counselor a reality, Morgan will attend Virginia Commonwealth University in the fall to continue her education at the graduate level.

“I’m doing a certificate in clinical genetics and taking a year off to do that while I work on my application for genetic counseling school,” Morgan said.

Apart from her notable academic resume, Morgan has made her mark on Liberty’s campus as the SGA vice president over the past school year. She worked alongside SGA student body president, Isaac Kantola, who will continue to serve during the 2025-26 year.

The SGA is a pivotal student organization on campus, allowing the voices of the students to be heard. It also reflects the United States government system with its three branches: the judicial, executive and legislative.

“In my freshman year I joined as a representative,” Morgan said. “It was so fun getting to debate over legislation, and I got to write two pieces of legislation.”

Potential candidates for the roles of SGA president and vice president run every year. In 2024, Kantola decided to run for president, but originally had a different running mate; however, the student running for vice president dropped out of the race hours before the first debate, leaving Kantola stranded.

“Literally eight hours before the debate Isaac … said ‘I will run with you if you ask me,’” Morgan explained. “At 1 p.m. that day he calls me and he’s like, ‘I want you to run with me.’”

The race was incredibly close, but Kantola and Morgan’s campaign won the hearts of the student body. After multiple days of intense campaigning, the running mates were elected as student body president and student body vice president of the SGA April 25, 2024.

“When we have … legislation that comes up to us, we’re sending an email to the administrator who facilitates that,” Morgan said. “We also have over 165 clubs on campus, so we handle the funding and things within that.”

Morgan has had a fulfilling four years at Liberty and continues to strive for excellence in all of her endeavors. In addition to her future academic goals, she is currently engaged and getting married this summer before moving to Richmond, Virginia.

