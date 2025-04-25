Student Activities Hosts Super Smash Bros. Campus Throwdown April 12

Students showed up and showed out at a new university-wide video game competition April 12.

Student Activities hosted its first-ever Super Smash Bros. Campus Throwdown in the Vines Center, where players went head-to-head tournament-style with this classic game.

Due to the previous success of Super Smash Bros. gaming events held in the Montview Game Room, Student Activities decided to host a similar event on a larger scale. Players were given the chance to represent their halls by engaging with games they love on bigger screens — and with higher stakes.

Players registered prior to the event to compete for cash prizes and a first-place trophy. Students who didn’t sign up to play were invited to spectate and support the participants.

Event Supervisor Jarad Alpert shared his excitement for this time of excitement.

“I think it’s going to be a great opportunity for students who don’t normally go to our events to come out and to have fun and have a community with like-minded individuals who also like to play video games,” Alpert said.

He also explained how this event differed from previous tournaments hosted by Student Activities in the past.

“It’s bigger than the gaming tournaments we have done in the past,” Alpert said. “We are mirroring the games live onto the Vines Center screens.”

The night began with three one-on-one games played simultaneously on the Vines Center screens. Each of the matches were shown rotationally as the opponents squared off while the crowd watched with excitement as the competition intensified.

Once every player had the opportunity to show off their skills, a redemption bracket offered a second chance for defeated competitors to make a comeback. After many close matches, the player pool dwindled and the stakes rose.

Junior Daniela Barca shared why she enjoyed participating in the event.

“I’ve been playing Super Smash Brothers since I was 11,” Barca said. “So it’s just been a good way to relive old memories. … It’s also been encouraging to have all my friends come out.”

Barca said she enjoys the wide variety of events hosted by Student Activities during the semester.

“I love just how there’s such a variety. I’ve been here for two years now and there’s never been a shortage of something new or different to try … there’s no end of options,” Barca said. There’s literally something for everybody and I love it.”

A healthy audience remained throughout the night to cheer for their favorite players. The event ended with a close one-on-one match, with Sam Angumei from the Circle coming out on top. The crowd congratulated Angumei with an appropriate uproar that filled the Vines Center.

To stay up-to-date on Student Activities events, visit Liberty.edu/sa.

Clinton is a news reporter for the Liberty Champion.