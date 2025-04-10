Student Activities Hosts “LeMonet” Painting Event April 8

Student Activities will be hosting a watercolor painting event, aptly titled “LeMonet,” at 6:30 p.m. April 8 on the Academic Lawn.

This artistic occasion, started two years ago by Chloe Rinaldi, a Student Activities event supervisor, provides its attendees with the opportunity to sip lemonade and wind down by painting with friends. LeMonet is geared toward students who may be feeling stressed or overwhelmed by their academic endeavors and prefer to attend an event that is more tranquil than some of the upbeat activities Liberty often offers, according to Jarad Alpert, a Student Activities event supervisor.

“We’re definitely at the point of the semester where we cater to people that are stressed out,” Alpert said.

LeMonet takes place inside during the colder winter months but moves outside to allow participants to connect with nature during the spring. The event is marginally quiet, with soft music playing in the background and string lights outlining the space to provide a relaxing atmosphere for its painters.

LeMonet started off as a small gathering of around 100 students, but has grown over the years to boast an average of 300 attendees.

Alpert said the event has gained significant popularity in a short amount of time; students were skeptical of the new activity initially but began to participate regularly after seeing photos on social media.

“We always make sure that we post recap photos, and we use our social media to kind of market the event for the future,” Alpert said. “So, I think as people have seen the event grow and they’ve seen other people doing it, painting, they’re like, ‘Oh wow, that looks really fun.’”

The event is a great way for advanced or amateur artists to showcase their artistic skills, but is equally available for all students who may want to find a peaceful craft with which to enjoy themselves.

“We don’t really do a whole lot of events that are like painting or like art kind of related stuff. So, it’s kind of a unique event that we don’t do other times,” Alpert said.

Student Activities will also be hosting After Party at 5 p.m. April 26 in the LaHaye Parking Lot. To learn more about other Student Activities events, visit liberty.edu/sa.

Simpson is a news reporter for the Liberty Champion.