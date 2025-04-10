Student Activities Holds Annual Job Fair

Student Activities held its annual Job Fair April 1 on the second floor of the Montview Student Union to provide students with the opportunity to learn more about the department’s job openings. Event supervisors were also available throughout the fair to answer any questions attendees had.

The Job Fair is an opportunity for Student Activities to meet with prospective student employees. Because Student Activities highly values its team culture, the department looks forward to the gathering each year to create connections within the Liberty community.

Chloe Rinaldi, event supervisor of Student Activities, said when students attend the fair, it helps supervisors put a face to each application and build stronger relationships with attendees.

Rinaldi shared her own experience going to the Job Fair during her sophomore year.

“That is how I applied … they had the applications on the iPads … and you sent them your resume. If you were qualified or you stuck out to them, you would get an interview,” Rinaldi said.

With many team members graduating this spring, Student Activities is currently looking to hire multiple student workers for the 2025 fall semester. These positions include event staff and marketing team roles such as a graphic designer, videographer and social media planner. These creative positions assist in helping produce content and promote events to the student body.

Student Activities is also looking for new staff to help with setting up and tearing down special events, as well as serving the student body through various related tasks.

Rinaldi described the type of students who should attend Job Fair.

“Anybody who is willing to work hard. … If you want to grow in being more comfortable with talking to people or have a plethora of experiences for your resume, it’s really a great team and it’s lots of fun,” Rinaldi said.

During Rinaldi’s time with Student Activities, she has gone from starting as an event staffer to now supervising a team of 17 workers alongside two other event supervisors.

“I wouldn’t say that I started working at Student Activities thinking I was going to be a supervisor, but it was an opportunity that I had and I am very grateful that I got it,” Rinaldi said.

The available positions are part-time, hourly pay, student positions aligned with the university’s calendar to consider holidays and school breaks. Students working with Student Activities have the chance to work many events throughout the year, such as Coffeehouse, Block Party, After Party and more.

Serenity Williams, a videographer on the marketing team, said her job helped her further develop her skills.

“Student Activities really allows me the opportunity to creatively work alongside other creatives and diversify my skills … I love getting to capture content and promote events that we are doing all over campus,” Williams said.

Williams noted that working for the department is a great stepping stone for students to expand their professional skills because of its collaborative environment.

“I could not recommend this job more honestly … the community that you get when being on this team, the fun and the expertise … it’s honestly a wonderful foundational step before you leave college,” Williams said.

Students interested in working with Student Activities can apply on the Student Activities employment page today. To stay up-to-date on upcoming Student Activities events, visit liberty.edu/sa.

Clinton is a news reporter for the Liberty Champion.