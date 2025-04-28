Rewind: The Past Four Years At Liberty University

Where did all the time go? That’s what Liberty University graduates are asking themselves as Commencement Weekend approaches. The past four years have flown by, and many monumental moments for the university have come with them.

From new leadership to new buildings, Liberty has gone through a multitude of changes that have elevated the university to new heights.

Starting with leadership transitions, Jerry Prevo became interim president of the university in August 2020. Then, in July 2023, Dondi Costin began serving as president of the university. During that same time, the university also appointed Jonathan Falwell to become the school’s chancellor.

Along with leadership, campus infrastructure also went through some changes. The Reber-Thomas Dining Center was relocated to a brand-new building. Only a few steps from Commons I, this new 120,000-square-foot facility seats more than 3,000 people and offers over 27 different food combinations.

The following year, a brand-new dormitory, Commons IV, opened next to the new dining center. This dorm opened in Fall 2024 and is an all-male residence that stretches 10 stories high and sleeps 654 students.

In addition to these much-needed beds, more parking was added to campus. The new parking garage was added to North Campus near the LaHaye Ice Center. Holding 1,500 vehicles, the North Campus Garage has added necessary spaces for football and hockey games as well as everyday use for commuter students.

Athletic events at Liberty have drawn large crowds over the past four years, with the Flames Football team hosting the largest crowds per season. The Flames went to their first-ever New Year’s Six Bowl Game to close out their 2023-2024 season under a brand-new head coach, Jamey Chadwell. This win sparked hope for Flames Nation as it followed the team’s switch to Conference USA (CUSA) in July 2023. Flames Football won the conference title, making it the first FBS conference championship win in the team’s history.

In addition to football’s success, the men’s and women’s basketball teams made it into the March Madness tournament in their most recent season. Both the men and women’s Division I hockey teams made appearances in the American Collegiate Hockey Association National Championships, and the women’s team won the championship for the seventh time in 2025. Women’s soccer also took away an impressive title, winning the CUSA championship in 2023, giving them an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

Over the years, Liberty has also made strides to continue guiding students in their spiritual journey. This has been completed through the various 24-hour prayer events, an initiative kickstarted by the Office of Spiritual Development (OSD) at the Worley Prayer Chapel. Each time, this time of worship and prayer started at 12 a.m. on a Wednesday night and lasted for the following 24 hours. This new tradition began in the 2023-2024 academic year, becoming more regular over the last academic year.

Additionally, the campus has welcomed speakers to the Convocation stage who challenged and edified students in their faith walk. Over the past four years students have had the opportunity to hear from politicians like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantisand former Vice President Mike Pence as well as artists like TobyMac and for King & Country. Ben Stuart, Sadie Robertson, Jennie Allen and Jonathan Isaac, along with other notable speakers, addressed the student body to encourage them during the twice-weekly gathering.

Students were also able to hear from some of their favorite musical artists during concerts put on by Student Activities. Forrest Frank, We the Kingdom, Colony House, Gable Price and Friends, Josiah Queen and Chris Renzema were just a few of the headliners that performed over the last few years for the student body.

Concerts weren’t the only events keeping students busy, as the Theatre Arts department showcased a myriad of shows that have entertained a wide range of audience members. A few honorable mentions included “Titanic,” Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella,” “The Wiz,” “Anastasia,” Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “The Sound of Music” and “Jane Eyre.”

Throughout their time at Liberty, students were blessed by new leadership, new buildings that have elevated living experiences, and encountered an abundance of activities and educational opportunities.

Students have seen the rise and fall of Instagram meme pages, heard jokes at Coffeehouse, experienced the chaos of the dining hall after Convocation and stood in more lines than they can count.

There’s no telling what the next four years at Liberty will bring, but despite the ups and downs of college, students will graduate with the experience of a lifetime.

Mullet is a staff writer for the Liberty Champion.