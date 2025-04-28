President Dondi Costin Reflects On First Two Years of Leadership At Liberty University

Reflecting on his first two years of leadership at Liberty University, President Dondi Costin’s strategy to further the mission of the institution has remained the same: to keep Christ at its center.

Costin said that when he stepped into the role in 2023, his first plan of action was to listen to administrative figures and take in the entire atmosphere of the university before implementing new changes or programs.

Setting goals for the future

Costin said it was important for him to find the “pulse of Liberty University” by hearing from various deans, vice presidents and other staff to know what operations have proven to be successful, and in contrast, what could be improved.

Costin said his practice of listening to the administration led to the start of a “strategic planning process” with a “focus on organizational culture.” He said this approach is built around his goal of upholding founder Jerry Falwell, Sr.’s mission of ensuring every aspect of the university honors Christ.

Falwell used to tell students, “If it’s Christian it ought to be better.” Costin added a corollary to this statement by revising the wording to “If it’s Christian, it ought to be Christian,” to reflect the University’s primary vocation of putting the Lord first in all regards.

Defining a “Champion for Christ”

Costin said he has been working with his colleagues to determine the clearest definition of what it means to be a champion for Christ. He explained the challenge is often that many individuals across the student body and administration have differing understandings of the phrase.

Costin said there is a group comprised of 15 representatives from faculty, staff and administrators who are working to definitively frame the meaning of champion for Christ. The definition should be finalized within the next six months.

“We want to have a clear understanding of the values, knowledge and skills we should produce in those we are training to be champions for Christ,” Costin said. “When a student walks across the stage and receives their diploma, how will we know that we have been successful in transforming that student into a genuine champion for Christ?”

Personally, Costin said a champion for Christ can be explained in two parts of speech. As a noun it is an individual who is aware they are made in God’s image, has accepted Christ as their savior, and is ready to impact their sphere of influence.

Additionally, he noted the verb centers around how that individual incorporates their biblical worldview into their sphere of influence to glorify God and be a witness to those around them.

“People need to understand what right living looks like in a world, in a culture, in a generation perplexed by their search for meaning and the variety of mental health challenges plaguing their communities. The fact is, we have the answer: God has made us in his image and has given us a playbook to order our steps. Champions for Christ demonstrate the many ways that following Christ is the best way to live,” Costin said.

Alleviating student concerns

Costin said the university has worked tirelessly to serve the needs of the student body and improve the campus’ efficiency and safety. He mentioned that student input runs the gamut from parking to food options to dorm life. Because of an active Student Government Association, Costin recently signed 10 resolutions ranging from the integration of new sidewalks to improving drainage systems.

“When asked a question about enhancing the student experience, we start with yes, and get to no only if we have to,” Costin said.

Another major area of significance for students has been campus safety.

“Liberty has made significant investments in the last few years to do what’s best for our students in the arena of student safety and security,” Costin said.

He said some examples of safety improvements include the installation of new security devices at the Vines Center and the entrance to the Williams Stadium.

Preparing for Commencement

Costin said planning for Commencement is a comprehensive undertaking as we prepare “to host 60,000 graduates and guests over the course of just three or four days.” He said the preparation process is extensive with over 25 different graduation ceremonies to organize — as well as several military ceremonies — among countless other events. On top of the traditional ceremonies, he also said facilitating security, traffic flow and the fireworks portion of Commencement are key aspects to consider carefully.

“Many of our online graduates have never been to campus. They can’t wait to come, and we get to provide a world class experience that will make them proud of their alma mater. All of those details — the printing of programs, the music, the procession, the seating, the hospitality — all of that must happen flawlessly. Thankfully, we have amazing people in multiple departments who make this dream a reality,” Costin said.

He said a small team plans for several months before Commencement to ensure that each graduation ceremony is well organized. This panel also helps to lead volunteers and individuals who help with the ceremonies. While Costin does have a role in selecting the keynote speaker for Commencement, he said it is ultimately a collaborative process.

Costin is looking forward to having Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin speak at Commencement. He said Youngkin has done well serving Virginia and commended his work in business and government.

“If I were a student or guest looking for practical advice from a recognized leader on one of the biggest days of my life, he’s exactly the kind of person I would want to hear from. Having heard him speak before, I know he will do a spectacular job,” Costin said.

Costin said his favorite aspect of Commencement is getting to witness the excitement and exhilaration of the families who come to visit campus to celebrate their family members receiving hard-earned degrees.

“The main thing about Liberty is that we keep the main thing the main thing and never depart from the faith,” Costin said. “The president’s job is to be a minder of the mission, the keeper of the culture and the steward of the strategy. Nothing demonstrates that better than celebrating the accomplishments of our students on graduation day.”

Davis is the Editor-in-Chief for the Liberty Champion. Follow her on X.