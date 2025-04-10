Over 100 Liberty Students Attend 2025 Virginia March for Life

Over 100 Liberty University students traveled to Richmond, Virginia, April 2 and rallied in the annual Virginia March for Life, exercising their duty to advocate for the lives of the unborn.

According to Virgina Mercury, the first Virginia March for Life event was held in 2019, and acts as a peaceful way to speak out against abortion and defend the sanctity of life. In addition to the national March for Life parade held each January in Washington, D.C., many states, including Virginia, Pennsylvania and California hold March for Life events at their respective state capitals, according to March for Life’s website.

Liberty students boarded buses Wednesday morning to attend this historic event. Many of these attendees were representatives of clubs on campus, including Liberty’s Young Americans for Freedom chapter. Liberty’s marchers were joined by evangelical churches and students from local Catholic schools, all united under the cause of protecting the unborn.

While each year’s March for Life is an opportunity to show support for pro-life values, this year’s march held special importance because of a proposed abortion amendment scheduled to appear on the Virginia ballot in 2026.

The “House Joint Resolution 1/Senate Joint Resolution 247” would amend the Virginia Constitution to allow for unrestricted abortion through the third trimester of pregnancy – repealing and preventing abortion regulations that are widely supported by the American people.

In addition, the resolution would also remove the requirement for parents to be informed if their child were to receive a sex-change operation, as well as approve the use of state taxpayer money to fund abortions.

“The Virginia General Assembly has already voted on this amendment in 2025 and will vote again in 2026. Based on the results, the voters will be able to vote on the amendment in November 2026,” Heritage Action for America’s website states.

At the pre-march rally, participants heard from notable pro-life figures, including Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, who delivered the keynote address. These speakers all stressed the importance of rejecting the proposed amendment to the Virginia Constitution. Sears, who will be running in the 2025 Virginia gubernatorial election, encouraged the audience to never stop fighting for the unborn.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin also made an appearance at the march, and led the event alongside Liberty students. According to Liberty’s Office of Communications & Public Engagement, Youngkin spoke at Convocation in 2022 and will speak at Liberty’s Main Commencement Ceremony in May 2025.

Freshman Hannah Cheung viewed the Virginia March for Life as “an opportunity to unite as a state” for the pro-life movement.

“I march for life because every single person deserves the right to exist,” Cheung said. “Life is a sacred, God-given right.”

