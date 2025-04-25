ODAS Hosts Autism Awareness Table Talk event April 14

Students heard from professor Daniel Bowman Jr., author of “On the Spectrum: Autism, Faith and the Gifts of Neurodiversity,” and Ester Warren, senior director of the Office of Disability Accommodations and Services (ODAS) at the Autism Awareness Table Talk event April 14 in the Alumni Ballroom to honor autism awareness month.

ODAS Advisor of Disability Services Alexis Bales said the event was an important learning experience for students.

“I think this is a good educational opportunity for students, especially Christian students, to see their diagnosis, their disability represented by another believer who can talk in-depth about how faith and Christianity, in particular, and autism coincide and work together,” Bales said.

“On the Spectrum: Autism, Faith and the Gifts of Neurodiversity” challenges common misconceptions about autism and discusses the condition in light of Christianity. When asked about his personal journey, Bowman shared that he was diagnosed at 35 and struggled to accept this new aspect of himself. According to Bowman, the purpose of the book is to help individuals diagnosed with autism to understand their differences and inspire them to use those differences for God’s glory within the body of Christ.

One of the most propagated beliefs about this disability is the notion that all people with autism spectrum disorder are the same. However, autism expresses itself in a wide range of characteristics that can be influenced by age, gender, etc. In Christan communities, believers can support autistic individuals by understanding the subjectivity of the condition and seeking to connect with this unique group by asking questions and keeping an open mind.

Basic hospitality is a great way to show love and care for autistic individuals. Bowman said being accepted and becoming a fully participating member in their community is a goal for many people with autism.

For members of society without autism — referred to as “neurotypical people” — it is equally valuable to embrace and seek to understand friends and neighbors whose brain wiring may be different than theirs.

Bowman said it is imperative for autistic people to remember that they are fearfully and wonderfully made. He said pursuing self-understanding through prayer will give direction on how to serve the community well.

Freshman Alyssa Alsup said she was glad the guest speaker was an individual who is on the spectrum himself.

“So with this meeting, ODAS’s first … table talk panel, I was really glad that they had somebody who is on the autism spectrum come to bring more awareness and acceptance on campus, and I especially enjoyed the advice for neurotypical peers because it’s often scary not knowing how to interact with an autistic person,” Alsup said.

The president of Liberty University Autism Advocates, sophomore Joelle Frazee, said she appreciated Bowman and Warren’s table talk.

“I think that having Daniel Bowman Jr. come and speak was a big step toward a continued spirit of advocacy and learning. I think it was a wonderful opportunity for people to hear a unique perspective and kind of take that and build on it to learn more and grow our Liberty community,” Frazee said.

