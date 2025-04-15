Liberty University Partners With CMDA To Hold Remedy East 2025 Conference

Liberty University, in conjunction with the Christian Medical and Dental Association (CMDA), hosted the Remedy East 2025 conference April 11-12 in the Montview Student Union Alumni Ballroom and adjoining classrooms.

The conference was open to Liberty students studying in medical-related fields and healthcare professionals with a general admission ticket of $75, or student ticket of $25. This was the third time that Liberty has hosted the event, with this year’s theme featuring the passage of John 14:12-14, with the title of “Ask, Believe, Glorify!”

The CMDA, founded in 1931, provides a community and voice for Christians in healthcare. The association focuses on educating and developing Christian healthcare professionals that glorify God and apply biblical and spiritual principles effectively in their careers.

“This is our third annual (conference), and it was started as a way to help people explore how to integrate their Christian faith into medicine,” Dr. Russell Melton, assistant professor of Family Medicine at LUCOM Clinical Education said. “This year, … we have dentistry as part of the conference; we’ve got people talking about physical therapy, that kind of thing.”

Remedy East 2025 provided several speakers for both days of the conference, along with worship sessions and informational booths for students, healthcare professionals and other attendees to view and interact with. Food, beverages and seating accommodations were offered to all attendees.

Participants heard from a collection of speakers Friday evening and Saturday morning. Plenary speakers included Senior Vice President of LU ONE Greg Dowell, Samaritan’s Purse Vice President of Programs & Government Relations Ken Isaacs, CMDA Commission on Human Trafficking Chair Dr. Sharmayne Brooks, Liberty School of Nursing professor Lisa Gazan and CMDA CEO Dr. Mike Chupp.

Friday evening’s conference began with worship led by the Liberty Worship Collective. Brooks then took the podium as the first speaker with her speech “Hidden in Plain Sight,” highlighting the statistics of human trafficking and what people can do to help alleviate the issue. Next, attendees were guided to breakout rooms to discuss spiritual growth and other healthcare topics before reconvening for Dowell’s lecture which was titled in tandem with the theme of the conference. The message detailed his testimony of being saved by Christ and his subsequent spiritual growth.

Senior medical student Derek Yoder said he looked forward to attending the second day of the conference.

“I am hoping this will reignite my passion for medicine,” Yoder said. “I’m definitely coming tomorrow.”

The conference resumed Saturday morning with breakfast and a worship set. Isaacs also took the podium to give his speech, “Emergency Medical Assistance in Times of Crisis” to share stories about working internationally for Samaritan’s Purse. After another round of breakout sessions, lunch was provided and the exhibit space was opened.

The final speakers took the podium to conclude the occasion with Gazan presenting her lecture “Altars of Dirt, Piercings and the Fire of God,” in which she detailed the story of Moses and Gideon and shared several corresponding verses from the Bible. Chupp finished the conference off with “The Sacred, Oft Surprising and Sometimes Scary Call of God,” and shared his story on becoming CEO of CMDA and his history as a surgeon.

Attendees enjoyed hearing from both plenary and breakout speakers. Junior Ashlyn Killeen, who also attended the Remedy East conference last year, shared her experience and appreciation for the event.

“I actually ended up coming to this event last year and I was really impressed with the speakers that were able to come, but also by just the knowledge and skills that were displayed by some of the presenters,” Killeen said.

