Liberty FACS Department Offers Coffee Brewing Course

A pouring of intentionality brews culture, faith and community in the newly offered Family and Consumer Science (FACS) class: the art and science of coffee, offered for the first time during the 2025 spring semester.

The class unites students of all majors by a shared love of drinking coffee. Every student involved in the course has an opportunity to learn about the history and preparation of coffee beans, its ethical distribution and the ability to taste and discuss coffee samples.

This “pilot course” started with Liberty University alumna and professor Maria Jose Garcia Corado’s passion for the coffee industry.

“I really like the taste of it, and I fell in love with all the different brewing methods that you could do for a good cup of coffee,” Garcia Corado said.

Born and raised in Guatemala, Garcia Corado grew up enjoying local coffee in her hometown. When she was 16, Garcia Corado carried her culture and dedication to the coffee industry with her when she moved to the United States.

“Coffee is part of my culture,” Garcia Corado said. “I remember being very young and my grandma introducing me to coffee. She would give me café con leche. … I just wanted to learn more about it.”

Through the Guatemalan National Coffee Association, also known as Anacafé, Garcia Corado took a coffee course and became certified in cupping, which is the professional tasting of coffee.

“There’s so many people involved just for you to get a cup of coffee — from the production and growing standpoint all the way to roasting and brewing it,” Garcia Corado said. “There’s so many hands involved just (for) you to drink coffee.”

Garcia Corado views coffee and the newly offered brewing class as a way to bring people together.

“Coffee, in and of itself, it brings people together,” Garcia Corado said. “Whether it is through a conversation, through mutual interest in coffee or how to brew it, … this class is exactly doing that.”

Brewing coffee, however, is not the only goal of the course. Garcia Corado prays that Christ would be present in every session.

“The goal of this class also is learning how to use coffee as a way of ministry,” Garcia Corado said. “It’s just encouraging the students that you could use this passion for this specific industry to spread the gospel and for ministry opportunities.”

Despite only being an eight-week course, students have found the course to be fulfilling and fun.

“I would recommend this class to anyone who loves drinking coffee and wants to dive deeper into what it means to appreciate the process that gives us that beautiful cup of delicious caffeine,” Senior Youssef Ouakill said. “Now, because of this class, as I look for the beans to use in my morning cup, I’m not just searching for the one with the coolest packaging. I’m looking for its origin, ethical sourcing, acidity, taste profile and overall quality, and it’s elevated that routine for me.”

Students said that this class will leave a long-lasting impact on their lives.

“My experience in this class was such a joy,” senior Sydney Bolls said. “As someone who came in not being able to drink coffee since certain types would hurt my stomach, I learned different ways to make coffee and all the different countries that can grow or produce coffee beans. I loved this class and would take it again if I could. I always tell anyone I come across that if they get the chance to take this class, they definitely should.”

