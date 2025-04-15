Liberty FACS Department holds Musicology: The Sound of Fashion

Throughout history, music and fashion have served as powerful emblems of artistic expression. Both art forms have been used to tell stories, evoke emotion and reflect cultural moments. The 19th Annual Family and Consumer Sciences (FACS) Student Fashion Show April 12 embraced its shared qualities with its theme, Musicology: The Sound of Fashion.

The idea behind Musicology was to highlight the beauty of intertwining fashion and music, each enhancing the storytelling power of the other. Designers were challenged to create garments inspired by specific musical genres, using sound and style to communicate deep, meaningful narratives.

From punk rock to Hebrew worship, the range of chosen genres showcased the designer’s creativity and versatility. Each participant brought a unique interpretation to life through the use of textures, fabrics and colors.

Anna Cernava, a senior at Liberty and one of the designers in the show, explored the futuristic feel of the electronic music microgenre “Synthwave.” Cernava’s piece won Best in Ready-to-Wear during the show.

“It’s really interesting how music can portray feelings without having to understand a particular language,” Cernava said. “Each designer, when they picked their genre of music, (it) speaks to them in different ways.”

Cernava’s design was infused with bold, futuristic elements, reflecting her appreciation for sci-fi.

“I never really cared about sci-fi until maybe two years ago when the movie ‘Dune’ came out,” Cernava said. “Then I read the book and became interested in it.”

Not only does Cernava’s garment and genre reflect the future, but it also communicates the rapid growth of technology.

“AI and technology are evolving so much,” Cernava said. “My garment is reflective of how style changes with those sorts of things.”

The fashion show is not just an exhibition; it also carries competitive aspects. Judges from a variety of different fashion backgrounds were in attendance to share their thoughts and vote on the different outfits presented to them. During the show, the audience was also given the chance to vote on their favorite garments of the night. The audience and designer’s choice winner, Korina Asselborn, received a certificate.

Constructing a fashion show is no small feat. It takes over nine months of planning and preparation to execute an entire show. The stage design, marketing, lighting and production all work together to provide a wonderful evening showcasing talent.

What makes the show even more unique is its inclusivity, showcasing designers and models from a variety of academic backgrounds. Prospective designers had to submit three to four sketches inspired by different genres of music they loved as part of the initial process. Once selected, the designers chose their models at the annual Model Casting event and were then responsible for meeting with their models for fittings and bringing their sketches to life.

Some designers presented multiple garments in one collection, while others focused on crafting one powerful statement piece.

Dailia Winn, the Most Creative Biblical Inspiration award recipient, tailored a four-piece collection inspired by the Hebrew Worship genre. Each of Winn’s designs represents part of Old Testament worship. For example, one of her pieces is inspired by the Ark of the Covenant, while another is based on the veil that separates the Holy Place from the Holy of Holies.

As seen in Winn’s designs, the ultimate purpose of the show is to bring glory and honor to Christ. Designing and creating for him is a form of worship and an opportunity to share the gospel through articles of clothing.

FACS wrapped up the night with the major awards, giving away a Ditto pattern projector for the Best in Show, Anna Blass. Shanti Berryman was the Runner-Up.

The show serves as a reminder that creativity is a gift from God, and when sound and style meet, they form a beautiful harmony of personal expression and praise.

Best Male Runway Model: Joesph Hubbard

Best Female Runway Model: Alyssa Krystyn

Most Fashion Forward: Korina Asselborn

Most Creative Use of Musical Genre: Korina Asselborn

Best Use of Color: Reagan Giang-Tien Vu

Best Use of Texture: Jackson Whitehurst

Most Creative Fabric: Madeline Anderson

Best Use of Sustainability: Abigail Stalder

Best in Ready-to-Wear: Anna Cernava

Best in Formal Wear: Miranda Sappington

Best Creative Biblical Inspiration: Dailia Winn

Rookie of the Year: Rebecca Couric

Best Collection: Alison Curtis

Runner-Up: Shanti Berryman

Best In Show: Anna Blass

Long is a staff writer for the Liberty Champion.