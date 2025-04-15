Jefferson Bethke and Drew Worsham Take the Stage at Convocation April 9 and 11

Jefferson Bethke, a New York Times bestselling author, podcast host and director, took the stage during Convocation April 9, while world-renowned illusionist and speaker Drew Worsham spoke April 11.

Bethke opened his time by citing a Barna Group statistic that showed a steady rise — largely fueled by young adults — in the number of people who profess a belief in Jesus. He encouraged listeners to pursue deeper devotion to their faith in order to help encourage and foster the spiritual renewal taking place across the United States.

Quoting from the passage of 2 Timothy 2:1-7, Bethke highlighted three metaphors that Paul used to describe the characteristics of a believer: the soldier, the athlete and the farmer. These images, he explained, embody intentionality, discipline and perseverance — qualities that are essential for spiritual growth and service to God.

Bethke focused first on the soldier: someone who fights for others and is willing to suffer for, and with, Christ. Soldiers are spiritually disciplined, vigilant in their faith and avoid becoming entangled in “civilian affairs.” He claimed that instead of being distracted by worldly concerns, true spiritual soldiers seek only to please the one in authority over them.

Sophomore Megan Wenzel said the message challenged her to reflect on how she stewards her time.

“It really challenged me to use every moment of my day to glorify the Lord and not get as distracted by things like social media,” Wenzel said.

Bethke went on to remind students that they are in a spiritual battle that targets the heart, mind and culture. He specifically called out idolatry and greed as powerful strongholds in today’s world; he then urged believers to stand firm under the authority of Jesus by walking in the power of his resurrection.

“If someone doesn’t know they are on the battlefield, they will become a casualty,” Bethke said.

Next, he discussed the character of an athlete: someone who inspires others through their consistent training and discipline. Athletes often train in obscurity, developing not just their physical strength but also discipline over their mind, body and spirit. Bethke explained that in order to be a spiritual athlete, one should engage in a rigorous prayer life and the constant reading of Scripture, alongside other biblical practices.

Bethke urged listeners to not settle for being spectators in their faith; spiritual growth comes when believers step into the race, participating fully in the movement of God. Only those who are willing to risk failure and rely completely on God will experience true spiritual growth.

“We need to put more on the line for Christ,” Bethke said.

Finally, Bethke addressed the example of the farmer: someone who works diligently, even when immediate results aren’t visible. Bethke shared the story of the “Forest Man” of India, who planted a few trees each day as a quiet act of resistance against environmental destruction. His persistence over time led to the creation of a thriving forest.

Bethke encouraged students to adopt a similar mindset in their spiritual lives, cultivating patience and hope even when they don’t see immediate results.

On Friday, students were entertained by Worsham’s opening magic trick, in which he used psychology and mentalism to correctly guess two words thought of by the Worship Collective’s Moses Uzele. One word was chosen at random, and the other was selected from a Wikipedia article of Uzele’s choice.

Worsham shared that he loves his work because it sparks curiosity, and the secret behind each trick is often hidden in plain sight. Viewers tend to miss the small, seemingly insignificant details because they’re distracted by the performance. Worsham connected this to a biblical truth: It’s easy to overlook God’s presence, even when it’s right in front of us; however, that’s often where his invitation to something greater lies.

Worsham’s message centered around Mark 9:14-16, the story of a father desperate for his son’s healing and Jesus’ call to childlike faith. He explained that being like children means approaching God with curiosity— not with blind or naïve belief, but with a faith that is filled with wonder, vulnerability and a willingness to ask questions.

“Doubt is neutral, neither good nor bad,” Worsham said. “It’s what you do with your doubt that determines where you land.”

Worsham explained that doubt can lead to either distance from God or deeper dependence on him. He noted that growth occurs in the tension between faith and doubt, and encouraged students to be honest with God, allowing Jesus to bridge the gap between what is hoped for and what is seen.

“We can be amazed by miracles, but our belief is in a person,” Worsham said. “Not in what Jesus does, but who he is … faith is not placed in the miracle, but the miracle worker.”

Freshman Taylor Cave appreciated his unique method of delivering a message of faith through performance.

“I loved how unconventional it was that he used magic to preach a message and show how we can be more mindful of what we’re paying attention to,” Cave said.

Rice is a news reporter for the Liberty Champion.