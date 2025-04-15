Isaac Kantola and Isaiah Varella Win 2025 SGA Election

Liberty University’s Student Government Association held its annual election March 28 for student-body president and vice president, resulting in the victory of candidates Isaac Kantola and Isaiah Varella.

Kantola and Varella ran against Tim Grabinski and Kaylen Frazee throughout three weeks of campaigning that included campaign launches, a debate and tabling during the week of the election.

All students were encouraged to vote online for who they found to be the best candidates.

Varella, a government student, said he believes it is important to lead well on the behalf of Liberty’s students.

“Making sure that the student body is represented well by leaders that care truly, not just about the position but also about the future and not just the here and now,” Varella said.

One exciting part of the election process, according to Kantola, was feeling the momentum of the campaign, sparked by all the volunteers wearing green shirts in support of the candidates. Varella felt the effects of their positive foundation, even through social media, where they posted their official campaign launch.

Looking toward the future, Kantola said that once their team is built over the summer, he and Varella will work on pushing important policy points, such as creating a new meal plan option for East Campus and The Quads, as well as working with university administration to allocate a section of the LaHaye Recreation & Fitness Center exclusively for women.

“Liberty exists to shape and train us as champions for Christ. SGA exists to make sure Liberty is the best it can possibly be at doing that,” Kantola said.

Kantola and Varella will continue to grow and develop relationships with the student body to ensure that they meet the needs of the population they are serving.

Students who have ideas or concerns are invited to the SGA offices on the third floor of DeMoss to talk to SGA members.

“Just because you may not be in an elected position, … bring your opinions forward,” Varella said. “Hold us accountable to continue representing the student body well.”

Students are also offered the opportunity to have a direct impact by running as hall representatives, with elections occurring at the start of the fall semester.

Varella encourages all students to run, even if they lack a background in government.

“Don’t shy away just because you don’t know enough,” Varella said. “We will be there to answer your questions and help you continue to help this university.”

All Liberty students are welcome in the SGA offices to study, enjoy free coffee and tea and speak to SGA student leaders.

Twitchell is a news reporter for the Liberty Champion.