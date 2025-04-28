Is Taking A Gap Year After College a Smart Decision?

Everyone has heard of the gap year after high school; seniors often take an intermittent period after graduation to save money and decide if college is right for them. But what about a gap year after college?

There are various reasons young adults may choose to take a gap year — academic burnout, monetary issues, or uncertainty of the future are just a few contributing factors. While all of these considerations seem valid, it would be a good idea to consider if taking a year off is actually beneficial for a student’s future, or if it will make starting your life back up more difficult when the time off comes to an end.

A gap year may be a help or a hinderance, depending on the individual and their needs. But before making a decision that could alter your entire career journey, it is valuable to weigh the pros and cons.

Although a gap year may have its benefits, I believe they are not in a college graduate’s best interest.

Let’s start with the pros.

According to Chase Bank, taking a gap year could be a once in a lifetime opportunity – to travel, do social work, or take advantage of other opportunities that may be difficult to accomplish once you enter the work force. Chase Bank also states that a year away from academic endeavors is a great avenue for self-discovery, personal growth and building soft skills to aid in career development — provided that you use your time off wisely.

Taking a gap year is a great way to set yourself apart from the crowd. Imagine being able to put on your resume that you spent a year overseas serving the communities there, or started the business you always dreamed of owning.

Academic respite can also allow for a chance to review and analyze different graduate programs in case you decide to further your education, according to Chase Bank.

Taking time off may also be a necessary step to protect your mental health and avoid burnout. It will allow room for recuperation if other personal responsibilities have become too much to handle — allowing you to come back refreshed and motivated when the year is up.

Now for the cons.

Unless you have a strict plan for how you want to use your gap year, it can diminish the momentum you’ve built up through college — especially if you plan on furthering your studies — according to Career Addict. Such a break also leaves a gap in your résumé that employers may question, and depending on how you use your time, it could be financially draining, according to Chase Bank.

Career Addict also lists anxiety and the fear of missing out among the downfalls of a gap year. Watching your friends begin their graduate programs and new jobs after graduation can make it seem like you are aimlessly floating through life while others launch their careers.

That’s why both Career Addict and Chase Bank encourage having a solid, detailed plan for your gap year to keep any aspirations on track. There are programs specifically created for college graduates who wish to travel, like GO Overseas, which enables young adults to see the world and develop new skills before they decide where to build their lives.

Although it may be tempting, this is not a time to throw away routines and prioritize fun and relaxation; in the long run, irresponsibility will leave you in a worse place than when you first graduated. It is for this very reason, that taking a gap year can cause more difficulties for fresh college graduates.

I encourage anyone considering this route to pray and seek God’s plan for your life. Feeling overwhelmed doesn’t always mean you need to put your life on hold, but it’s also important to make a wise decision for how you want to spend your time.

Jeremiah 29:11 says, “For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans for welfare and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope.”

Barber is the opinion editor for the Liberty Champion.