Is Alt Christian music finally having its moment?

A revolution of Christian music is sweeping the nation, aiming to bring Generation Z to Christ; but what is this music and why is it taking over?

Alternative (alt) Christian music, by definition, is a sub-genre of contemporary Christian music inspired by rock and indie musical styles. Artists such as Benjamin William Hastings, Skillet, Josiah Queen and Switchfoot are beloved artists that are often considered to be alt Christian artists.

According to volt.fm, alt Christian “is often seen as a bridge between mainstream rock and Christian music, and it has become increasingly popular in recent years.”

So, where did this subgenre come from, and why is it so popular with the younger generation?

According to Kim Jones, a writer for the religious publication, LearnReligions, it all began in the 1970s.

“The ‘Jesus Movement’ of the 1970s was when things really started changing and Christian music began to become an industry within itself,” Jones wrote. “These artists and others like them took the music that spoke of Jesus and merged it with the times. Christian music became more ‘user-friendly’ and revival was sparked.”

By the 1980s, “The Jesus Movement” was dying out, but the transformation of Christian music continued to evolve. By the early 2000s, rap, rock, metal, urban gospel, country and pop genres had all made their mark within the Christian music industry.

“Y2K came and went with none of the ‘end of times’ predictions being fulfilled and music grew even more. Sub-genres, sounds that could keep pace with mainstream, and plenty of new bands are pouring out of the 21st century,” Jones said.

Bands of this period such as BarlowGirl, ThirdDay, Casting Crowns and Jeremy Camp paved the way for the future successes of the diverse genres of Christian music that we enjoy today.

But is alt Christian music more popular now than ever? The short answer is yes.

In the first half of 2024, Christian music was the fourth fastest growing genre on the Billboard charts. The increase in listeners was so dramatic that Billboard dedicated an article to Christian music’s impact on young listeners in its magazine.

“Christian music is better quality today in part because it sounds more authentic and organic rather than formulaic and gatekeeper-approved,” Brett McCracken wrote in The Gospel Coalition. “… Listeners like authenticity, and younger listeners have an ever-more-refined radar to detect the hypocrisy that has been sadly endemic in ‘Christian pop culture.’ Less gatekeeping plus more authenticity is a net win for the overall quality of the genre.”

Artists like Forrest Frank and Tori Kelly who produced secular music prior to their transition into Christian music also helped to inspire a shift in listeners.

McCraken highlights that Christian music expresses itself in a multitude of ways, and as a result its transcultural, just like Christianity itself.

“This stylistic diversity means more music lovers can find something to like. If you like lo-fi, there are plenty of options for you. If you’re into country music or hip-hop, Christian artists in those genres abound,” McCraken wrote.

Personally, I enjoy listening to all genres of Christian music.

When I exercise, I’ll throw on my Christian rap playlist. When I’m feeling sad, I drown my sorrows in indie Christian tunes. And if I’m feeling motivated, you can find me blasting Thousand Foot Krutch or Skillet in my earbuds.

Regardless of your favorite style of music, contemporary Christian has expanded to comply with everyone’s taste, all while employing this medium to do the most important task — giving glory to God.

Merritt is the Arts and Culture editor for the Liberty Champion.