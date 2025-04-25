How to make Spring cleaning fun

Spring has finally sprung at Liberty University, but with the warmer seasons come everyone’s two favorite things: finals and white glove inspections. Staying clean and tidy throughout a stress-filled semester can be challenging, but prioritizing your spring cleaning can prevent white glove fines.

Everyone has their own method for keeping their space clean, but finding joy in those menial tasks will make your spring cleaning much more enjoyable.

Resident assistant and senior Rochelle Miller said she prioritizes organizing throughout the end of the semester.

“Something that I do towards the end of the year is just try to go through one section of my belongings at a time — maybe this week cooking supplies, next week my closet — and I start to make a donation bin for things I don’t use or need anymore,” Miller said. “I find that the end of the year is the perfect time to evaluate belongings, and it makes it so much easier when the end of the semester comes, and I’ve already taken stock and organized my things.”

Ella Tupper is a sophomore who follows the five-minute pickup rule.

“You just take five minutes each night to clear off surfaces, throw away trash and put clothes away,” Tupper said.

Community group leaders are great students to ask how they keep their space clean, as they host students in their room each week.

“I have to plan time in my week to tidy and reorganize my room,” Lillah McAllister, a community group leader, said. “If I don’t plan ahead to stay clean, it will get out of hand. It’s so important to have a clean room as leadership in a hall. If you are expecting a certain standard of cleanliness from girls on your hall, you must hold yourself to it as well.”

One way to create a more enjoyable cleaning experience is to listen to your favorite music or podcast. Grab your vacuum and have a dance party by yourself while you clean your floors. If you get around to mopping or have your trusty Swiffer, you have the perfect microphone to sing along to your favorite songs. A good podcast can also be a way to maximize your time by simultaneously cleaning and learning something from your favorite podcaster.

Haven’t talked to your roommate in a while? Get them to do some cleaning with you. Doing those cleaning tasks with someone else always helps the time pass faster. As the familiar quote by John Heywood says, “Many hands make light work.” So, make it a fun time, just try not to be vacuuming at midnight out of respect for your neighbors.

Lunney is a feature reporter for the Liberty Champion.