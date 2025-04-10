How To Get Involved In Astrophotography

Want to know how to take pictures of things in space? Here’s how.

Events like the lunar eclipse on March 14 led many to wonder how they can snap a photo of such events. The process of taking color photos of galaxies and nebulae is known as astrophotography and is not as complicated as most students might expect.

The main difference between astrophotography and traditional photography is the use of a technique called stacking.

According to astrophotographer Trevor Jones in his online tutorial, image stacking is “one of the most effective ways to produce an attractive image of the night sky.”

This technique takes the data gathered in similar photos of the same subject and combines them to create a single, more detailed image.

The entire process can be summarized in three steps: planning the target, locating and shooting it and processing the photo.

First, do research on what targets in the sky will be available at the desired time of shooting. There are many factors to consider aside from day and time, such as how bright or dim the object is, what kind of object it is and how large it is in the sky. For example, there are many nebulae that are several times larger than the full moon in apparent size.

Next, astronomy software like Stellarium can be used to determine where to aim the camera. There is an alternative method called star hopping to help find where a specific object is in the sky in relation to nearby bright stars. Unless the moon, sun or planets are being photographed, the best way to achieve focus is by pointing the camera at a bright star. Never attempt to photograph or view the sun without a solar filter.

After focusing the shot, determine the best shutter speed to use throughout the imaging session. This setting is largely dependent on whether or not the camera is being used with a star tracker — a piece of equipment that moves against the rotation of Earth and allows for longer exposure images. If one is not being used, then the maximum shutter speed should only be 15 to 20 seconds.

“After 20 seconds, the stars become small little dashes or commas because the Earth has moved,” Timothy Isaacson, an instructor of photography at Liberty University, said. “But if you keep it shorter than 20 seconds, you can get pinpoints to the stars.”

Taking a video is the best way to get a detailed photo of the moon, sun or planets. A video allows for the best quality frames to be taken individually and stacked together in software like AutoStakkert! for processing later.

Regardless of the target being photographed, the goal is to acquire as many frames or photos as possible. More content allows for more detail and less noise, or grain, in the final image.

“It takes some special methods,” Isaacson said. “It takes high ISO on your camera, which introduces noise a lot of times — random pixels that show up in your photo and mess with the image quality.”

Websites such as Cloudy Nights and AstroBackyard in addition to local organizations like the Blue Ridge Astronomy Club and the Liberty University Astronomical Observatory are also helpful learning resources.

Lastly, all the photos can be loaded into any software made for stacking astrophotography. Two popular ones are Siril and DeepSkyStacker, both of which are free to use.

The single, stacked image will then be ready for editing in any photo-editing software. This step is known as post-processing and is crucial because the image may not be viewable without editing the stacked photos.

There are several upcoming space events in 2025 that offer opportunities for astrophotography practice. The Lyrid meteor shower will peak on April 22, according to The Planetary Society. In addition, the Milky Way will be available to photograph for several months throughout the summer. Each night, the moon is always a great option for beginners and professionals alike.

Astrophotography requires patience but rewards those who persevere with the ability to witness the majesty of God’s work hidden in the sky.