Gulf of America Continues To Be Subject Of Controversy

The Gulf of America has been the subject of a number of controversies due to President Donald Trump’s actions regarding drilling efforts in the area and debate over the Associated Press’ removal from the White House Press Pool for refusing to use the Gulf’s new name. The Associated Press sued three members of the current presidential administration Feb. 21 after being banned from White House press events due to the publication’s refusal to use the Gulf’s newly established name in its articles.

The AP has asserted that due to the international scope of its reporting, it would not make sense for it to utilize the name “Gulf of America” in its articles, as the title is specific to American usage, according to CBS. The organization did update its official guidelines to address the name change on Jan. 23.

The White House expressed its feelings regarding the AP’s decision through a statement given by White House Deputy Chief of Staff Taylor Budowich, one of three officials sued by AP.

“This decision is not just divisive, but it also exposes the Associated Press’ commitment to misinformation,” Budowich wrote on X. “While their right to irresponsible and dishonest reporting is protected by the First Amendment, it does not ensure their privilege of unfettered access to limited spaces, like the Oval Office and Air Force One.”

The roots of Trump’s involvement with the Gulf stem from his first administration and the last few days of former President Joe Biden’s term.

Trump instated his America-First Offshore Energy Strategy during 2017 of his first term. This executive order involved renting out parts of the Gulf of Mexico, the middle and southern American regions of the Atlantic Ocean and three other locations to contending oil companies semiannually.

Three years later, during the 2020 election cycle, Trump created a memorandum that rescinded his earlier executive order, withdrawing areas of the Outer Continental Shelf from being leased out for future oil and gas drilling. While originally set to be in effect until 2032, it was later expanded upon by former President Joe Biden, who permanently removed the Gulf from all future drilling sales.

As the Gulf is a significant provider of income for America and a major source of the nation’s largest producer of energy — petroleum — both of these orders received criticism, especially given their political context. Trump’s ecological stance came at a pivotal point in the 2020 election cycle and Biden’s memorandum came shortly before Trump retook office.

However, during his second term, Trump looked to reverse Biden’s memorandum and his own from 2019.

During his current administration, Trump promised to resume his efforts to boost energy production through offshore drilling. In his executive order: Initial Recessions of Harmful Executive Orders and Actions, Trump revoked several initiatives from Biden’s time in office, including the memorandum permanently removing the Gulf from future leasing agreements.

This executive order was set in place Jan. 20, and Trump renamed the Gulf to the Gulf of America per his executive order: Restoring Names That Honor American Greatness Jan. 31.

As of April 8, Judge McFadden, who presided over Associated Press v. Budowich, ruled in favor of the AP. The current administration has announced plans to appeal this decision through the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, according to Reporter’s Committee.

The situation is still ongoing as the AP claims it was barred from an April 15 Oval Office event, according to CBS.

