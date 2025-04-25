Frontier Airlines Flight Evacuated After Strange Noise Is Reported by Flight Crew 

A Frontier Airlines flight made an emergency stop at the Washington Dulles International Airport April 9 after passengers reported hearing an unexplained beeping noise.

Frontier Airlines Flight 4708 took off from Hartsfield/Jackson Atlanta International Airport and made it to its destination safely, despite concerns from passengers about a strange sound coming from the cargo hold, according to Fox News and ABC.

When the flight landed in Washington, D.C., all passengers disembarked and were placed in the mobile lounge while the plane was led away from the main terminal to undergo a security search.

According to Fox News, the search came up clear, and passengers were able to retrieve their luggage and return to the main terminal.

The potential cause of the noise has not been released by Frontier Airlines or Washington Dulles International Airport as the Federal Aviation Administration is still

investigating the incident.

O’Leary is a news reporter for the Liberty Champion.