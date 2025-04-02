Flames In The Pros: MLB Opening Weekend

The 2025-2026 MLB season is now in full swing with opening day taking place March 27. Liberty alumni Fraser Ellard and Will Wagner are making their professional baseball appearances with the Chicago White Sox and Toronto Blue Jays, respectively.

During his single season at Liberty, Ellard was added to the ASUN All-Conference First Team. In over 44 innings he walked 13 and struck out 63. Ellard held team highs of 26 appearances and seven saves. The Flames Baseball alumnus delivered an impressive pitching run with 63 strikeouts in the 2021 season, which was the most of any relief pitcher in the conference. Ellard’s season high for strikeouts came from a game against the University of Central Florida when he struck out six batters, along with notching six strikeouts against Virginia Commonwealth University.

He was drafted by the White Sox in 2021 during the eighth round, making him the 245th overall pick. After being signed to the Chicago-based team, Ellard bounced between the minor leagues and the major leagues until this season where he was listed on the roster as an active player. In the minor leagues, Ellard played in 120 games and pitched in 139 innings. He held the position of relief pitcher for the White Sox during the 2024 season where he pitched in 24 innings out of the 25 games he played.

Continuing in the 2024 season, Ellard had 18 hits, 12 runs and three home runs. He currently has a .212 batting average for the Chicago team.

The White Sox took on the Los Angeles Angels for their opening series March 27-29 going 1-2. In their final meeting, Ellard took the mount in the ninth inning to close out the game securing one strikeout.

The White Sox move on to face the Detroit Tigers in a series this weekend, April 4-6.

Will Wagner is the son of former Houston Astros player, Billy “Billy the Kid” Wagner. Will Wagner spent four remarkable seasons with Liberty Baseball. Throughout his time on Liberty Mountain, he was selected twice for the ASUN All-Conference First Team during the 2021 season and was the ASUN Player of the Week in April 2021.

Wagner held a 10-game hitting streak that ended when the Flames took on Lipscomb University April 9, 2021. During the 2021 season, he totaled 210 at bats, 70 hits, 32 runs, 52 RBIs and seven home runs. Wagner also retained a .333 total batting average. He led the ASUN Conference in RBIs and ranked highly in doubles (fourth), batting average (sixth), slugging percentage (eighth) and hits (third).

Wagner was drafted to the Astros following in his father’s footsteps as the 538th pick in the 18th round of the MLB Draft in 2021. While in the minor leagues, he held a .297 batting average in a total of 290 games. Over four seasons he had a total of 317 hits, 185 runs and 25 home runs.

In July 2024, the Blue Jays traded pitcher Yusei Kikuchi to the Astros to receive Wagner along with pitcher Jake Bloss and outfielder Joey Loperfido. Wagner was then placed on the 60-day injured list but was then reactivated in November. In 2024, Wagner was the first rookie in Blue Jays history with five hits in a single game.

The Blue Jays opened their 2025 season with a series against the Baltimore Orioles March 27-30 where they went 2-2. Wagner was the designated hitter in the first game against the O’s with a total of three at bats and one hit. In the second game as third baseman, he had three at bats, earning two hits and one run. The third game of the series reflected the first with three at bats and one hit from Wagner. The Liberty alumnus ended the fourth game of the series back at third base with four at bats but was unable to capitalize on them.

The Blue Jays move on to play the New York Mets in a series this weekend, April 4-6.

Schlösser is the asst. sports editor for the Liberty Champion.