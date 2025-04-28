Devos With Davis: The Light Of The World

Earlier this month, I found myself entranced by a series of awe-inspiring crystal chandeliers.

Each chandelier was intricately designed and contained 75,000 crystals that sat within five concentric circles, according to Lasvit. Pure white light spilled from the exquisite fixtures and showered the Museum of the Bible’s Gathering Room in an inviting glow.

Nestled within the museum’s top floor, the Gathering Room is located beside the building’s iconic, glass-enclosed promenade which overlooks the skyline of Washington, D.C.

Every onlooker exploring the room and adjacently sweeping promenade had a wondrous look on their faces due to the natural light illuminating the breathtaking view of the city before them.

As I reflect on that unique view, I am reminded of Jesus’ Sermon on the Mount, when he discussed how Christians are to be a “light” in this dark world.

Matthew 5:14-16 states, “You are the light of the world. A city set on a hill cannot be hidden. Nor do people light a lamp and put it under a basket, but on a stand, and it gives light to all in the house. In the same way, let your light shine before others, so that they may see your good works and give glory to your Father who is in heaven.”

In this passage Jesus defines us as the “light of the world” and according to EnduringWord.com, we either succeed or fail at fulfilling this expectation.

Visitors couldn’t ignore the clear view of the nation’s capital. Similarly, if Christians are meant to be like a “city set on a hill,” then it is crucial for Christians to follow Jesus’ instruction and let their life be a visible, unignorable testimony of the work that God has done in their life.

“If you see such a city from a distance, it is hard to take your eyes off of it. In the same way, Jesus wanted the people of His kingdom to live visible lives that attracted attention to the beauty of God’s work …,” according to EnduringWord.com.

A clearly lit path in the midst of darkness brings hope because it shows a way — even when there seemed to be no way. As Christians, it is integral to openly share our faith so that others can be pointed back to the one and only way, truth and life: Christ.

College doesn’t last forever, and after graduation it is especially important for Christians to boldly pursue their callings beyond the bounds of campus and become that “city on a hill,” that sparkles radiantly for the Lord.

Davis is the Editor-in-Chief for the Liberty Champion. Follow her on X.