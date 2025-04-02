Beacon of Hope supports academic success

Lynchburg Beacon of Hope is a local nonprofit organization that partners with high schools throughout the area to provide students with equal access to higher education opportunities and help them develop post-graduation plans.

Mentors from the organization walk alongside students in order to guide them in discovering their passions and creating connections to the resources that will allow them to pursue their dreams after high school. The organization’s mission is to “inspire, invest and equip” the Lynchburg City Schools’ students for the future, according to its website.

Lynchburg Beacon of Hope was founded in 2011 through the Lynchburg Community Dialogue on Race and Racism, following a discussion regarding the need for equal opportunity programs that work to support all students, regardless of financial status, race or first-generation status, according to its website.

Beacon of Hope is a community-funded organization, supported solely by donors, fundraisers and corporate sponsors. Some of its financial backing comes from fundraising events, such as the upcoming HOPE X live speaker event.

This convention will feature a TED-talk style event featuring Phillip Boykin, a Broadway star, Chris Kukk, a professor at Longwood University and several other speakers. Local comedian, Kathleen Davis, will also be present as the event’s emcee.

The event exists to supply a platform for student testimonials that detail the impact Beacon of Hope has made on their academic journeys. Taking place April 4, the fundraiser is open to the general public, with tickets available online.

Noah Winton, the director of the Heritage High School Future Center and Liberty University alumnus, emphasized the importance and necessity of community contributions to provide for Beacon of Hope’s students.

“It is a really cool opportunity to steward that gift from the people of Lynchburg and instill it into the students,” Winton said.

There are two main scholarships available to students: the Commonwealth Scholarship, a grant of $5,000, and the Stay Close, Go Far scholarship, which was launched in 2019 as the First Promise scholarship in Virginia.

Promise scholarships are place-based, allowing local students to enjoy lower or free tuition rates for at least one local college. The Stay Close, Go Far scholarship enables those who attend a Lynchburg public high school for a complete four years to have a guaranteed scholarship to their choice of several local institutions, including Liberty University.

Over 1,200 students have become the beneficiaries of this scholarship, and recipients also may have application fees waived or paid through the organization.

While the organization’s services are available to middle school students, their main focus is high school, seeking to meet with every in-need senior to discuss their future and lead them along the path to success.

Other services rendered by the nonprofit include a competitive paid summer internship program partnering with local businesses. Lynchburg Beacon of Hope also hosts college fairs and workshops and provide admissions representatives to assist students in navigating the college application process and often provide fee waivers to help them apply to college for free.

One of the biggest challenges that students face in pursuing higher education is becoming the first in their family to attend college, otherwise known as being a “first-generation student.” Mentors from Lynchburg Beacon of Hope work to instill confidence in these students and their families’ lives.

Winton has been a part of Lynchburg Beacon of Hope’s mission since 2019, when he joined the nonprofit through a work-study program. Winton quickly found his place as a mentor, serving Lynchburg by building relationships that connected him to the students and the culture of the community.

“It is both a hard and holy calling … it is so important for students to get out and involved in the community that Liberty is so ingrained in,” Winton said. “It’s not always easy, but it is always worth it.”

The Stay Close, Go Far scholarship offers opportunities for students to be a part of college fairs and other events hosted by Lynchburg Beacon of Hope, and two of the nonprofit’s other major partners include Virginia Tech and the University of Virginia. Any Liberty student who qualifies for work study can apply to work within the program to be a ‘Future Center’ advisor.

Beacon of Hope’s programs help underserved students feel confident in transitioning to college with grace and courage, creating future trailblazers and stronger communities.

To learn more about Beacon of Hope and how to get involved, visit https://www.beaconofhopelynchburg.org/.

Rice is a news reporter for the Liberty Champion.