Are “Dirty Sodas” and “Dirty Waters” Good For You?

In recent months, “dirty soda” and “dirty water” have gained tremendous popularity. Similar to the traditional Italian soda, a dirty soda combines creamer and syrups with popular soft drinks like Sprite or Coke.

Despite the plethora of health and wellness trends currently available, many individuals still enjoy an occasional sugary soda beverage and believe this is a health-conscious way to still enjoy a treat. Thanks to its viral social media presence, a growing population of soda drinkers have embraced the dirty soda or dirty water trend.

Visit Utah reports that dirty soda and water began in the mid-2010s in Utah because of the state’s abundance of members in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which generally avoids hot caffeinated beverages like tea and coffee. Instead, many individuals turn to carbonated beverages for an energizing refreshment option.

As the self-proclaimed “home of the original dirty soda,” Utah-based company Swig built an entire brand centered around the specialty drinks. Since its inception in 2010, Swig now operates in more than 100 locations across the United States. The company offers a wide variety of dirty sodas, such as “The Founder,” which is made of diet Coke, sugar-free coconut, coconut cream and fresh lime.

In Hulu’s 2024 reality series “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,” Swig gained significant media attention, featuring the popularity of dirty sodas among Utah residents.

“Six out of the seven days of the week, I’m having at least one 44-ounce soda,” Layla Taylor, one of the cast members, said on the show, according to CNN. “I’m probably only going to live to like 50, but it makes me happy.”

For many Utah residents, Swig and its dirty soda offerings are a daily ritual.

“Dirty sodas have become more than a novel beverage; they have enmeshed themselves into the culture of Utah,” Michelle Leung, a journalist for Vice, said. “Dirty soda shops are where you take the kids after soccer practice, where you go on a first date, where you stop in the morning and where you go after work to treat yourself after your long day.”

However, the beloved dirty soda is not just for Utah residents or members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In 2022, the beverage gained vast social media attention on TikTok. Celebrities like Olivia Rodrigo jumped on the dirty soda bandwagon and helped contribute to its mainstream popularity.

Companies like Coffee mate have capitalized on the popular beverage. With Coffee mate’s “Dirty Soda Creamer,” a concoction of coconut-lime flavoring and coffee creamer, consumers across the United States can make dirty sodas at home.

Sonic has also established itself as a competitor of Swig. In early 2024, Sonic launched its “Sonic Dirty Drinks,” which enables customers to customize their own drink with coconut syrup, lime juice, cream and their favorite soda.

Despite its rising popularity, from a health perspective, the dirty soda phenomenon is not the most nutritious trend.

“Dirty soda should be looked at as an occasional treat, the same as cake, soda, sugary coffee drinks and any other high-calorie, low-nutrient food or beverage,” Liz Weinandy, a registered dietitian at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, said in an interview with CBS News.

With its current momentum across social media platforms, the dirty soda trend is only expected to grow in popularity. Swig leads the way in its expansion and innovation.

“We’re the biggest, and we’ll continue to be the biggest expanding nationwide,” Alex Dunn, the CEO of Swig, said in an article by Fast Company. “There’s obviously multiple choices there, but Swig is the original. It’s a category that we created 14 years ago.”

