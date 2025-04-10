An Inside Look Into Local European-Inspired Bakery “The Flour District”

The Flour District, located at 2204 Bedford Ave. in Lynchburg, Virginia, is a fairly new bakery and coffee shop acting as a haven for those looking to relax and enjoy European-inspired pastries and hot coffee.

As you walk in, you are met with the sweet aroma of pastries and the sound of grinding coffee beans. To your right is a spacious seating area with plush couches, sleek wooden tables and warm lighting. The front counter reveals an assortment of sweets, pastries and kind employees ready to serve.

Lastly, when you go to the exit, you can walk past Scratch Pasta Co., an addition to the business that capitalizes on making fresh pasta, and explore the outdoor patio area.

“We really wanted people to feel like they could sit down, eat this pastry and almost be transported to Europe,” said Holland Bankston, manager of The Flour District.

The bakery cultivates a sense of peace, revealing the time and thought the owner put into the atmosphere of this bakery when considering the array of customers who would be visiting.

The owner, Maria Niechwiadowicz, previously worked in Europe and emphasized creating a welcoming atmosphere for customers, allowing them to taste the flavors of Europe through items like flaky croissants and gluten-free financiers.

The shop provides a wide assortment of pastries — ranging from French macarons to seasonal scones. Many types of hot and cold drinks are also offered along with breakfast, lunch and dessert menus.

“I’ve been to The Flour District a couple of times, and I really love their European-style pastries and their coffee as well,” customer Bethany Weninegar said.

The business strives to provide the community with authentic, homemade treats.

“Honestly, everything is literally scratch-made. We are back here with flour and yeast and putting our heart and soul into every single pastry,” Bankston said.

Bankston added that many of the pastries require several days to create.

The Flour District continues to expand its influence through many different avenues. One way that they are expanding is through catering for events, such as for Convocation guests at Liberty University, according to Bankston.

Scratch Pasta Co. even allows those interested in cooking to come back and take classes in their teaching kitchen. The costs can range anywhere from $60 to learn how to make savory biscuits to $225 for baking and decorating cakes. Classes can vary from making a roasted chicken dinner to getting an introduction to Thai cooking or learning how to grill.

These classes are posted months in advance and sell out quickly, so book sooner rather than later.

Unlike many bakeries and coffee shops that tend to have similar aesthetics around Lynchburg, The Flour District is one of a kind with its emphasis on European-inspired flair in its baking and atmosphere.

“The Flour District is such a new vibe in this town,” Bankston said.

The Flour District’s current hours are from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday with shortened weekend hours from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. The shop is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. Most items range from $3-$10 for items like a cold brew or a muffin, except for heavier items like The Kensington, a gourmet sandwich, which costs $13.

“The Flour District is the cutest place to visit, and the coffee and scones were amazing. I highly recommend,” customer Hannah King said.

Jones is a feature reporter for the Liberty Champion.