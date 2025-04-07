All Dolled Up – Tips For Preparing For Hall Formal and Graduation Season

Are you ready to get all dolled up? As spring comes, so does the season for hall formals and graduation festivities, a time when everyone wants to look their best. Unfortunately for the broke college student, getting dolled up can get expensive. Hair, nails, clothes — the Lynchburg area has lots of options for each of these. The question persists: Which places are worth your time? Here are six of the best places to go to help you stand out for your next big event.

First up, we need to get those nails done:

Luxury Nails & Spa

When I went around asking my fellow Liberty University girls about their favorite place to get their nails done, Luxury was the most recommended! The spa offers many different services, but their acrylic or gel manicures were frequent favorites. They currently offer $5 off a service costing at least $30 or more if you show your student ID from Monday-Thursday, perfect for those on a budget. Luxury Nails & Spa is located on Forest Road right next to Starbucks, so go grab a coffee and get those nails done! Luxury Nails & Spa is located on 19399 Forest Rd. Ste. 2, Lynchburg, VA 24502. To book an appointment, call them at (434) 329-9009.

Check your Instagram!

Lots of Liberty girls have their own nail business pages on Instagram. These girls are talented and their prices are often much more affordable than any regular nail salon. From gel manicures, to Gel-X, to builder gel — whichever type of manicure is your preference, you can probably stay on campus and find someone to help. However, make sure that you ask if they’ve received a completed cosmetology program certification or a licensure.

While we are talking about salons, we need to go get that hair done.

Sage Tryall Salon

Whether you just need a haircut or a full head of highlights, Sage Tryall has you covered. This salon can give you that exact updo you saw on Pinterest or the blowout look you could never quite recreate! Plus, they are located near campus on Wards Ferry Road. Sage Tryall Salon is located on 1300 Wards Ferry Rd., Lynchburg. To book an appointment, call them at (434) 239-4454.

Maven Salon

Need to get those brows done too? Maven Salon is the perfect place! They offer a variety of services with amazing customer service and professionalism.

“Maven Salon is (a) very professional salon, and the stylists are knowledgeable and kind,” junior Mary Clara Dees said. “They worked with me to get the exact cut and length that I wanted with my hair, and I was completely satisfied with the services they offered.”

While Maven is a bit pricier, the experience will be worth the splurge. Maven Salon is located on 112 Cornerstone St., Lynchburg. To book an appointment, call them at (434) 534-3115.

Lastly — and most importantly — the clothes.

Windsor

Anyone who has gone to River Ridge Mall has probably passed by Windsor. I’ve asked lots of girls where their dress is from, and many have responded with Windsor. Their dresses are both affordable and stylish, making this the perfect place to get that last-minute hall formal dress. If you can’t find your dress in store, you can always visit their website for more options. The River Ridge Mall is only a five-minute drive from campus located on 3415 Candlers Mountain Rd., Lynchburg. To purchase a dress, either visit their store in-person or order online at www.windsorstore.com.

Amazon

It has everything, right? Personally, I have purchased many formal dresses from Amazon for great prices. Make sure you check those reviews, but any dress style you could imagine can most likely be found on Amazon. Plus, who doesn’t love getting that “Student Mail Center” notification? To purchase from Amazon, visit their website: www.amazon.com.

Have fun getting all dolled up!

Lunney is a feature reporter for the Liberty Champion.