A Review Of “Wicked”

“Wicked,” the film directed by Jon M. Chu, is a cinematic adaptation of the 2003 Broadway musical. The production became an instant hit with a number of film and musical theatre lovers. The iconic storyline is a precursor to the events that take place in “The Wizard of Oz.”

The narrative introduces the characters of Elphaba and Glinda, two opposing students at Shiz University — a school for magic and wizardry — who become roommates against their will. Despite a tumultuous beginning, the bond between the two of them eventually blossoms into an unlikely friendship.

However, Elphaba remains a target for bullying and manipulation due to her peculiar green skin and profound sorcery abilities — two physical symbols that represent her ostracization from society.

The second movie, “Wicked: For Good,” premiering November 2025, will encompass the second act of the musical.

As someone who loved the original 2003 production, I was unsure of how to feel about a Hollywood remake of an iconic Broadway classic. Yet, I was pleasantly surprised to see that the magic translated effortlessly onto the big screen; the casting choices were excellent, with the talent being on par with the original Broadway cast.

Tony Award-winning actress Cynthia Erivo plays Elphaba, the misunderstood, green-skinned girl who eventually becomes the Wicked Witch of the West. Ariana Grande, an award-winning actress, singer/songwriter and a Grammy-nominated vocalist, plays Glinda, the popular, bubbly, blonde who will later be known as Glinda the Good Witch. Idina Menzel and Kristen Chenoweth, the original Broadway actresses portraying Elphaba and Glinda, also made long-time Wicked fans’ dreams come true with their cameo in the musical number “One Short Day.”

Because of the stacked cast, the movie successfully brought the classic songs from the musical to life through film.

One critique I did have regarding the movie was that it was long: boasting a runtime of a whopping two hours and 40 minutes for only the first half of the story. In contrast, the original Broadway musical ran two hours and 30 minutes for both acts combined. Despite the length runtime, many critics praised the film for its fresh reinvention of a staple tale.

“Despite the extended flashback that begins the film (and stage show), the plot and script are so complex, insightful, and entertaining that the movie doesn’t ever drag for a moment,” Mark Vena wrote in his review. “Additionally, every frame is gorgeous.”

I also agree that while the movie did clock in a serious chunk of time, each minute was as engaging as the next.

Despite any subjective drawbacks, “Wicked” is an excellent, complicated and wonderful story of friendship, and a fun twist that builds onto the world of “The Wizard of Oz.” Those who love theatre, movies and classical story retellings will love the 2024 movie adaption of Stephan Schwartz’s Broadway musical.

