10 Ways to Celebrate Easter Every Day

Easter is the time of the year when we celebrate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. This time is for reflecting on his character and sacrifice. But as Christians, we shouldn’t confine the celebration of Easter to just one day of the year. Here are 10 ways, aligning to specific aspects of scripture, that we can celebrate Easter and the sacrifice of Jesus Christ every day.

Live with gratitude and thanksgiving.

“Oh give thanks to the Lord, for he is good, for his steadfast love endures forever!” (Psalm 107:1)

When we live a life of thankfulness and gratitude, we imitate the character of Jesus. Even in suffering, Jesus gave thanks to his father prior to his crucifixion. As Christians living out his example, we should do the same daily as an act of gratitude for his sacrifice on the cross.

Practice acts of kindness and service.

“The greatest among you shall be your servant.” (Matthew 23:11)

Prior to his death on the cross, Jesus served his disciples during Passover by washing their feet. In first-century Jewish culture, washing another’s feet was the ultimate act of servanthood. While we may not necessarily wash feet in modern times, we can practice acts of service and kindness daily through feeding the hungry or taking the time to help someone in need.

Cultivate a heart of forgiveness.

“Judge not, and you will not be judged; condemn not, and you will not be condemned; forgive, and you will be forgiven.” (Luke 6:37)

Jesus, as the ultimate sacrifice for us, died for our sins and gave his life so that we would be forgiven. He even died for those that do not believe in him. If we forgive others, even when it is hard, we can honor Christ’s death and live with a heart of forgiveness.

Seek peace in every situation.

“Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you.” (John 14:27a)

When he was being arrested, Jesus chose to act peacefully rather than violently contest his unlawful arrest. To celebrate and remember his honorable sacrifice, we can choose to act peacefully rather than in revenge or out of a misconstrued sense of justice.

Share the good news of Christ.

“And he said to them, ‘Go into all the world and proclaim the gospel to the whole creation.’” (Mark 16:15)

As followers of Jesus Christ, we are called to spread the gospel. In remembrance of him and his sacrifice for us on the cross, we can share the good news of his death and resurrection, celebrating his gift to us.

Worship in spirit and in truth.

“God is spirit, and those who worship him must worship in spirit and truth.” (John 4:24).

In his conversation with the Samaritan woman, Jesus alluded to his death and resurrection, uniting all nations and tongues. He tells the woman that people will no longer worship the father on one mountain or the other, but that true worshippers can come directly before God in spirit and in truth. As we remember the sacrifice Christ paid on the cross, let us not forget that the veil was torn so that we could commune with our father intimately — in spirit and in truth.

Embody Christ’s love in relationships.

“This is my commandment, that you love one another as I have loved you.” (John 15:12)

As the ultimate act of love, Jesus died on the cross for us. John 3:16a says, “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only son.” God sacrificed his son out of his great love for us. In response, we should love others as Jesus loved us.

Pursue holiness and growth in Christ.

“Put on then, as God’s chosen ones, holy and beloved, compassionate hearts, kindness, humility, meekness, and patience.” (Colossians 3:12)

We should strive to be holy like Jesus was holy. Holiness comes from a daily dwelling in the father’s presence and through the Holy Spirit. To celebrate the miracle of his death and resurrection, we should drive ourselves to be more holy like he is holy, as it says in 1 Peter 1:16.

Find joy amid suffering.

“Not only that, but we rejoice in our sufferings, knowing that suffering produces endurance, and endurance produces character, and character produces hope.” (Romans 5:3-4)

As we celebrate Christ’s victory over the cross daily, we can be joyful and hopeful in all circumstances just as Jesus was before his death. Our relationship with Christ produces joy even when our circumstances are challenging. Living our lives with joy amid suffering, we can honor Jesus’ death and resurrection in every moment of our lives.

Carry your cross daily.

“Then Jesus told his disciples, ‘If anyone would come after me, let him deny himself and take up his cross and follow me.’” (Matthew 16:24)

The resurrection represents the ultimate victory that came after Christ’s willingness to deny himself and endure the cross. In our daily lives, self-denial and discipline in our spiritual practices — prayer, fasting, and aligning our choices with God’s will — are ways to celebrate the sacrifice and victory of Christ.

