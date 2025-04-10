10 Books To Read In the Sunshine

As the sun showers the earth in a golden glow and nature continues to bloom, these conditions make for the perfect opportunity to grab a good book and venture outside. Here is a list of 10 titles that will make for an engaging read while beginning to get your tan on.

“The Secret Garden” by Frances Hodgson Burnett

A beloved classic, “The Secret Garden” tells the story of Mary Lennox, a lonely, spoiled child who discovers a hidden garden that has been neglected for years. As Mary tends to the garden, she undergoes a personal transformation, and so does her new world. The healing power of nature is at the heart of this enchanting story — perfect for a sunny day.

2. “Marilla of Green Gables: A Novel” by Sarah McCoy

Set in the village of Avonlea, “Marilla of Green Gables: A Novel” follows Marilla Cuthbert —the famous Anne Shirley’s adoptive mother — a quiet, matronly figure with a past of her own. This detailed backstory dives into Marilla’s life before adopting Anne, revealing the formation of her character and the decisions that lead up to the classic well-known “Anne of Green Gables” series by Lucy Maud Montgomery. The novel, filled with themes of friendship, family and the beauty of the seasons, is a delightful companion to a blissful and balmy afternoon.

3. “Little Women” by Louisa May Alcott

This timeless novel follows the lives of the four March sisters — Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy — as they navigate life, love and family in the aftermath of the Civil War. “Little Women” still continues to resonate with readers of all ages after almost two hundred years, offering warmth and a sense of nostalgia that is perfect for the renewal of spring.

4. “The Great Gatsby” by F. Scott Fitzgerald

“The Great Gatsby” set in Long Island, New York, tells the story of Jay Gatsby, a mysterious millionaire who throws lavish parties in an attempt to win back his lost love, Daisy Buchanan. The novel’s portrayal of the Roaring Twenties’ wealth, tragedy and beauty is compelling, making it a perfect choice to enjoy the natural splendors of a blooming garden.

5. “Pride and Prejudice” by Jane Austen

A classic story of hubris, love and change, Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice” is the perfect book to read while picnicking lavishly at a park. With its old-timey language and imagery depicting the English countryside of the 1800s, this book about the Bennet family and their five unmarried daughters might rekindle your considerations of a ring by spring.

6. “Wings of Starlight” by Allison Saft

The magic of Disney meets YA Fantasy in this retelling of Tinkerbell’s origins. Saft crafts the story behind a beloved childhood movie with grace, warmth and ease. Clarion, known as the future illustrious queen of Pixie Hollow, is a young fairy interested in the Winter Woods, but both danger and romance await her as she journeys beyond the safety of her warm-seasoned home. While Clarion trudges through the snow, you’ll be thankful the only ice near you is in your lemonade.

7. “Caraval” by Stephanie Garber

This fantasy adventure is for the swashbucklers and the mystery lovers. The bond between two sisters, Scarlett and Donatella, is tested as a letter arrives to compete in an annual, week-long legendary competition on an abandoned island. When the sisters are separated and a handsome stranger — who knows too much to not be suspicious — offers his help, magic and fate lead the sisters to a point of reckoning. Perfect for a cozy night on the porch, “Caraval” beckons its readers into a world of intrigue.

8. “The Giver” series by Lois Lowry

“The Giver” tells the story of Jonas, an eleven-year-old boy trapped in a dystopian world that preaches peace and unity. However, Jonas’ life changes when he is given the role of the community’s collective memory keeper: someone who keeps the memories of war, pain and suffering from interfering in the new world of peace. “The Giver” reveals the complexity of human emotion and experience, allowing its readers to bask in the warmth of change and collective growth.

9. “The Little Prince” by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry

This philosophical novella tells the story of a young prince who travels from planet to planet, learning lessons about life and human nature. With its simple, yet profound messages, “The Little Prince” offers a youthful, thought-provoking experience for readers of all ages to coincide with the refreshing weather of the season.

10. “Skin” by Ted Dekker

For the horror and true crime lovers, “Skin” delves into the world of murder and mystery as three freak storms coincide with a serial killer’s plans for the small town of Summerville. Dekker combines romance, mystery and crime in this Christian fiction thriller, leaving his readers with a mind-boggling field of adventure to add some excitement to a relaxing day by the pool.

Jones is a feature reporter for the Liberty Champion.