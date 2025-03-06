“We Love Christian Awards” Celebrates Faith-Based Music

What happens when you bring a bunch of Christians into the same music company? You get the “We Love Christian Music Awards.”

Starting in Spring 2012, NewReleaseToday, one of the largest online Christian music sites, decided to celebrate faith-based music on a unique stage, allowing all genres of Christian music to be represented.

“We’re not the only Christian music awards on the block, it’s true,” NewReleaseToday said on its website. “But we believe we offer something different to the Christian music landscape.”

The difference is the group’s use of social media and online tools to promote Christian music news and its fanbase.

“For starters, we’re powered by the fans of Christian music,” NewReleaseToday said. “And because the fans have a voice, there’s bound to be some campaigning, which furthers our main goal of spreading Christian music — the subject of it, Jesus Christ — to new audiences.”

The 13th annual “We Love Christian Music Awards,” celebrating the year’s most influential Christian music artists, will be held April 8 in Franklin, Tennessee at the Liberty Hall in the Factory at Franklin event space. Tickets are on sale at NewReleaseToday’s website.

The event will not only include the announcement of the award winners but also a series of live performances by rising contemporary Christian groups, according to the Gospel Music Association. Terrian, Hannah Kerr, Unspoken and Josh Wilson are some of the artists scheduled to perform.

Listed here are the nominees for this year’s “We Love Christian Music Awards.”

The Hook Award: Nominated albums include Forrest Frank (“Child of God”), Grace Graber (“The Breakthrough”), Jordan Feliz (“Everything Good”), Terrian (“Give It Time”) and Unspoken (“IV”).

The Poplite Award: Nominated albums include Brandon Heath (“The Ache”), Chris Renzema (“Manna”), Crowder (“The Exile”), Jeremy Camp (“Deeper Waters”) and We Are Messengers (“Where The Joy Is”).

The Inspo Award: Nominated albums include Hannah Kerr (“As I Am”), Josh Wilson (“Mental Help”), Josiah Queen (“The Prodigal”), Leanna Crawford (“Still Waters”) and Lydia Laird (“The Heavy. The Healing. The Holding.”).

The Encounter Award: Nominated albums include Benjamin Hastings (“Sold out, sincerely”), CeCe Winans (“More Than This”), Charity Gayle (“Rejoice”), Josh Baldwin (“Made For More”) and Mack Brock (“This is Holy”).

The Chorus Award: Nominated albums include Elevation Worship (“When Wind Meets Fire”), Influence Music (“Day & Night”), Passion (“Call on Heaven”), SEU Worship (“Move of God”) and VOUS Worship (“Always a Good Time”).

The Hype Award: Nominated albums include Anike (“Anike”), Hulvey (“Cry”), nobigdyl. (“The People We Become”), Swoope (“We Go On”) and Tory D’Shaun (“Come And See”).

The Amp Award: Nominated albums include Manafest (“Learning How to Be Human”), Saved by Skarlet (“Creation and Crisis”), Seventh Day Slumber (“Fractured Paradise”), Skillet (“Revolution”) and Spoken (“Reflection”).

Album Of The Year: Nominated albums include Brandon Heath (“The Ache”), Forrest Frank (“Child of God”), Jordan Feliz (“Everything Good”), Terrian (“Give It Time”) and We Are Messengers (“Where the Joy Is”).

Song Of The Year: Nominated songs include “Scars” by Brandon Heath, “That’s My King” by CeCe Winans, “Up!” by Forrest Frank, “The Prodigal” by Josiah Queen and “Honestly, We Just Need Jesus” by Terrian.

Contemporary Song Of The Year: Nominated songs include Brandon Heath’s “Gospel Truth,” Hannah Kerr’s “Changed,” Leanna Crawford’s “Still Waters (Psalm 23),” Steven Curtis Chapman’s “Do It Again” and We Are Messengers’ “A Thousand Times.”

Worship Song Of The Year: Nominated songs include CeCe Winans’ “That’s My King,” Elevation Rhythm’s “Goodbye Yesterday,” Josh Baldwin’s “Made For More,” Mack Brock’s “Bless the Lord” and Tasha Layton’s “Worship Through It.”

Pop Song Of The Year: Nominated songs include Colton Dixon’s “Up + Up,” Forrest Frank’s “Good Day,” Jordan Feliz’s “Praise God For That,” Ryan Ellis’ “Better Days” and The Gray Havens’ “Loop Cycle.”

Dance/Remix Song Of The Year: Nominated songs include BLVRS’ “Behind The Scenes,” Brandon Lake featuring KB’s “Count ‘Em (Remix),” for King & Country’s “What Are We Waiting For,” Lauren Daigle’s “Turbulent Skies (Remix)” and Roy Tosh featuring Kurtis Hoppie’s “Giants (Remix).”

Rock/Alternative Song Of The Year: Nominated songs include Big Dismal’s “Stay in the Fight,” Gable Price & Friends’ “Newspaper Boat,” Manafest’s “Glitch in the Matrix,” Mr. Weaverface’s “Above All Names” and Seventh Day Slumber’s “My Novocain.”

Rap/Urban Song Of The Year: Nominated songs include Anike featuring Lecrae’s “Send That,” Forrest Frank’s “God is Good,” Hulvey’s “All For You,” gio.’s “with me” and Zauntee’s “Wartime.”

Collaboration Of The Year: Nominated songs include Crowder featuring Zach Williams’ “Grave Robber,” Elevation Rhythm featuring Forrest Frank’s “Praise,” for King & Country featuring Lecrae and Stryper’s “To Hell With The Devil,” Terrian featuring Anike’s “Matthew 5” and We Are Messenger featuring KB’s “God Be the Glory.”

Male Artist Of The Year: Nominees include Brandon Heath, Hulvey, Jordan Feliz, Josiah Queen and Matthew West.

Female Artist Of The Year: Nominees include Anike, CeCe Winans, Hannah Kerr, Leanna Crawford and Terrian.

Group Of The Year: Nominees include Elevation Worship, Newsboys, Skillet, Unspoken and We Are Messengers.

New Artist/Group Of The Year: Nominees include Aodhan King, Bodie, Forrest Frank, Josiah Queen and Seph Schlueter.

The Next Big Thing: Nominees include BLVRS, Cody Towell, Hannah Barr, Hopeful and Jordan Merritt.

Mainstream Impact Award: Nominees include Anne Wilson, Hulvey, Lauren Daigle, P.O.D. and Scott Stapp.

Clark is a feature reporter for the Liberty Champion.