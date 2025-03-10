Updates on Pope Francis’ Declining Health

Pope Francis experienced two acute respiratory crises March 3 during his admittance to Gemelli Hospital, in Rome, Italy, as he continues his battle against double pneumonia.

This episode arrives as the latest incident in Pope Francis’ recent series of health concerns. For the past few years, the 88-year-old pope has suffered from a multitude of medical issues, such as sciatica in 2021, an emergency gastrointestinal surgery in 2023 and persistent knee pain, according to Aleteia.

According to ABC News, the pope has chronic lung disease, which required the removal of one of his lungs while he was in his early 20s. In light of these recent health concerns, many have begun questioning whether or not he will resign and, should he do so, who would succeed him.

According to CNN, “In the past, Francis has said the papacy is ‘ad vitam’ (meaning ‘for life’ in Latin) and that resignation is not on his agenda.” Experts believe it is unlikely that Francis will resign, saying he shows a “determination to recover.” However, if chronic health issues prevent him from fulfilling his papal obligations, the pope may choose to step down for the sake of the church at large. In the case of Francis’ resignation, his successor would be elected from a pool of cardinal candidates and assume the position of the 267th pope of the Catholic Church.

Since his ascension to the papacy in 2013, Pope Francis has garnered the favor of many due to his focus on charity, service and human rights issues. Known for his vocality and involvement surrounding topics such as climate change and world peace, Francis’ resignation would likely have wide-reaching geopolitical and religious impact.

The pope was first admitted to Gemelli Hospital Feb. 14 for concerns of bronchitis, according to the Catholic News Agency. Following his latest respiratory attacks, the Holy See Press Office said “The pope slept through the night and now continues to rest,” according to The Vatican. As the pope continues his journey to health, prayer vigils and rosaries are being held by the Catholic community for his recovery.

Zajonc is a news reporter for the Liberty Champion.