Three Ways Liberty Men’s Basketball Can Bring Home the CUSA Trophy

The 2023-2024 season was tough for the Liberty Flames Men’s Basketball team, ending with a tough quarterfinal loss to the University of Texas at El Paso. The loss was tough for the Flames, as their overall season record dropped to 18-14.

Determined to improve their standings for the 2024-2025 season, Liberty prioritized adding size in the offseason. Head Coach Ritchie McKay brought in key transfers, including 6-foot-9 junior forward Isaiah Ihnen and two versatile guards, redshirt seniors Taelon Peter (6-4) and Jayvon Maughmer (6-6).

Now bigger and better, the Flames are ready for another shot at the Conference USA title, but the road won’t be easy. To secure a championship and a ticket to the March Madness NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament, here are three critical areas where Liberty must excel:

Elite guard play

This is always a priority for any coaching staff; it’s the first step toward winning a basketball championship at any level, especially in today’s game. Liberty employs a three-guard offense, which is quite common in this new era of basketball but remains challenging to defend against.

Kaden Metheny (12.8 points per game) and Colin Porter (9.1 points per game, 4.1 assists per game) provide Liberty with the speed to play in transition, as they complement each other well and facilitate good ball movement. They are also capable of scoring points in crucial moments when needed. Maughmer (8.7 points per game, 4.5 rebounds per game) poses a threat from beyond the arc and off the dribble; he is a larger guard who can make scoring opportunities happen Peter (14.9 points per game) is the first guard off the bench and consistently finds a way to light a spark under Liberty’s team when he is on the floor.

Scoring points is necessary, but this Flames roster can turn broken plays into baskets, and that is something you can’t coach.

Finish strong.

Throughout the 2024-2025 season, Liberty has struggled to finish games, particularly in the second half. A prime example was their 71-70 loss to Western Kentucky University, where they surrendered 50 second-half points after leading by 14 at halftime.

Four of Liberty’s five CUSA losses this season have come from being outscored following the break. Without better halftime adjustments, the Flames risk another early tournament exit.

Liberty’s defense must be relentless

Defense remains a strength for Liberty, ranking 38th nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency, according to KenPom.com. They’ve held every opponent under 80 points except for late-season matchups against Kennesaw State University (85) and Middle Tennessee State University (81).

To win the CUSA title, the Flames must maintain their defensive intensity for all 40 minutes — especially in the second half.

Liberty has the talent, size and defensive toughness to compete, but executing in these key areas will determine if they can claim the CUSA Championship and secure a spot in this year’s March Madness bracket.

Tournament Schedule

March 11: First Round

Game 1: #8 UTEP vs. #9 Sam Houston, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+

Game 2: #7 Western Kentucky vs. #10 FIU, 9 p.m., ESPN+

March 12: Quarterfinals

Game 3: #8 UTEP-#9 Sam Houston winner vs. #1 Liberty, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+

Game 4: #7 Western Kentucky-#10 FIU winner vs. #2 Jacksonville State, 9 p.m., ESPN+

March: 13 Quarterfinals

Game 5: #4 Kennesaw State vs. #5 New Mexico State 6:30 p.m., ESPN+

Game 6: #3 Middle Tennessee vs. #6 Louisiana Tech, 9 p.m., ESPN+

March 14: Semifinals

Game 7: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 6, 3 p.m., CBSSN

March 15: Championship

8:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Clingman is a sports reporter for the Liberty Champion.