The Importance of Paid Parental Leave

Children are a massive responsibility. Raising these small, developing humans is not for the faint of heart. They require time, money and effort — not to mention intense care on physical, mental and emotional levels.

However, the most dedication to child-rearing is required right at the start. That is why parental leave is so important for growing families.

Many countries around the world offer extensive leave for expectant mothers — or even both parents — sometimes up until the child is nearing or past one year of age.

According to Velocity Global, Sweden offers the longest paid parental leave at 69 weeks, paying both the mother and father about $100 per day. Bulgaria provides mothers 58 weeks off with 90% pay, while the United Kingdom grants 52 weeks, likewise contributing 90% of a mother’s wages during this time.

Other countries additionally permit paternity leave, including Lithuania, which allows for fathers to take 30 days leave with 77.58% pay. Japan also allows similar accommodations that offer new fathers a maximum of one year’s paid leave at 67% of wages for the first six months and the second six months at 50%, according to Safeguard Global.

America stands in stark contrast to these countries, with Velocity Global stating that “The U.S. provides fewer maternity leave protections than any other industrialized nation.” Paternity leave is almost never discussed.

But why is this so important when women in America are routinely provided maternal leave? According to the U.S. Department of Labor, companies are required to provide up to 12 weeks of leave to federal employees when a son or daughter is born, or even placed into the home through adoption. But is that enough time for a family to adjust to having a new child?

According to A Great Place to Work, the International Labor Organization calls for up to 18 weeks of leave and no less than 14; while UNICEF recommends a full six months as the ideal amount, in congruence with the American Academy of Pediatrics. This is double the time of what most American families are permitted, and usually with little to no compensation of wages.

Now, I’ll tell you why this is so important.

According to WTOP News, babies should remain as close to their mothers as possible for the first three years of their lives. In comparison, 12 weeks is almost laughable. Women make up 47% of the workforce and often must return to work before it is healthy for their child to be away from them for extended periods of time.

Time with the mother is critical for the healthy brain development of a newborn. Time spent bonding with mothers when children are very young provides protection from stressful situations, which strengthens the child’s future ability to handle stress and regulate their emotions according to WTOP News.

Erica Komisar, a psychoanalyst, found research that appeared to indicate that those who did not grow up in close proximity to their mothers during the first year of life may be more likely to develop disorders like ADHD, childhood aggression and social disorders according to WTOP.

On top of that, raising young children is a full-time job. Mothers must be on call for their children around the clock, waking at any and all hours of the night to feed and comfort their babies — all while battling the complexities of postpartum.

These complexities can include physical healing after giving birth, hormonal changes, postpartum depression and breastfeeding.

This is why having help from the child’s father can be extremely critical for the well-being of both mother and baby. Having an extra set of hands that can step in creates opportunities for the mother to get more sleep and take care of her healing body and mind. In turn, she can then be a better mother to her baby, and the child has the ability to bond with their father — a relationship that is equally imperative to brain development during the first year of life.

According to Zero to Three, a strong relationship with a father early in life results in more confident, social children who aren’t afraid to take risks and generally have a stronger sense of self throughout future development.

So, should America change its laws to put family first? If you haven’t guessed already, my answer to that is a resounding yes. We can learn from other countries that preserve their workforces and family structures by allowing workers to have time with their growing families, which helps to boost morale and retain employees.

Work exists to support life, not the other way around. Families are the spine of our country and protecting them should be our first priority.

Barber is the opinion editor for the Liberty Champion.