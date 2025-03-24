Students Show Off Their Talents At Class of Coffeehouse Event March 22

Class was back in session — well, Class of Coffeehouse that is!

Student Activities hosted one of its most attended events of the semester, Class of Coffeehouse, in the Vines Center March 22. By recognizing the high school experiences that were lost to COVID-19, Student Activities gave the audience a chance to look back on the days they always looked forward to.

Coffeehouse, a staple event for Liberty students, is known for its late-night atmosphere and large-scale production value. Attendees get the chance to stay out past curfew as they watch performers on the Vines stage, laugh at original videos and participate in interactive games for prizes.

All Coffeehouse acts included in the show went through a selective tryout and submission process to ensure an exciting, quality lineup for the expectant viewers.

Senior Emma Jordan, who performed Demi Lovato’s “Heart Attack,” recounted what it was like performing at Coffeehouse.

“It’s such a great experience. Having Liberty be the only university that does this, it’s amazing. Being able to perform in front of thousands of students, that just builds confidence. I’m praising the Lord because without Liberty, I wouldn’t be able to do this,” Jordan said.

The Vines Center was decked out to resemble classic high school experiences such as a school science fair, yearbook signing and prom night. A giant paper mâché volcano was displayed on the concourse, as well as senior photos of well-known Liberty staff and a classic prom night backdrop.

The show opened with a reenactment of Napoleon Dynamite’s “Canned Heat,” followed by an introductory video that filled the room with cheers and set the stage for a night of nostalgia.

Throughout the night, performances of Kelly Clarkson’s “Since U Been Gone,” Olivia Rodrigo’s “Driver’s License,” High School Musical’s “Start of Something New” and Justin Bieber’s “Never Say Never” had the crowd singing along ecstatically.

Student-made films were shown in between the musical acts including “Spider Man: Cutting Class,” “Book Jockey” and more.

Hosts Sophia White and Ty Justice led the crowd in interactive games. The game, “Hallway Hot Takes,” presented students with controversial opinions, where the players had to guess which option the audience would vote for.

In one round, a contestant had to predict whether the audience believed the subject of math should be categorized under the color red or blue. Students also played “Get Schooled,” which involved guessing the type of secondary schooling certain Liberty staff and students had based on pre-filmed interviews shown during the game.

White explained a lot of work goes on to plan for Coffeehouse.

“Hosting Coffeehouse is like you’re talking to the whole student body, like you’re interacting with them. These jokes that we harp on, it’s about them. It’s cool to see the culture they create here on campus and how we can shine light on that,” White said.

To wrap up the night, Jordan’s final act filled the room with applause.

Student Activities offers a variety of events on campus. To stay up-to-date on upcoming Student Activities events, visit liberty.edu/sa.

