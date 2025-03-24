Students Hear From Noe Garcia And Riley Gaines During Convocation

Noe Garcia, senior pastor of North Phoenix Church in Arizona, took the Convocation stage March 19 to discuss God’s unwavering grace while American political activist and former collegiate swimmer, Riley Gaines Barker emphasized the need for Christians to stand for truth March 21.

Wednesday’s gathering opened with a promotional video for the women’s and men’s basketball teams. Liberty University President Dondi Costin then encouraged students to wish the men’s and women’s basketball teams success as they participate in March Madness in the NCAA Tournament. To show support, the university hosted a watch party of the games in the Liberty Arena March 21.

Garcia opened his time onstage by sharing entertaining stories of his college memories, including how he met his wife, keeping students engaged and laughing throughout his introduction. Drawing from his experience as a father, he recalled some of his youngest son’s childhood moments to introduce his message of God’s mighty grace and the power of confession.

Garcia read from Psalm 32:1-7, using the passage about David’s life to portray the challenging consequences that follow the concealment of sin; he emphasized that such actions degrade one’s emotional, physical and spiritual state.

“The enemy wants to keep you and your sin in the dark because that is where he wins his battles. Christians fight theirs in the light because that’s where they win,” Garcia said.

The pastor also highlighted the abundance of grace available to those who bring their struggles to the light, and encouraged students to repent from their sin so they can find freedom and forgiveness. Garcia told of the personal freedom he experienced in seeking a pure and holy life by practicing confession. He said God honors a faithful heart that is willing to confess wrongdoing so that the believer can seek sanctification and renewed relationship with the Lord.

“God loves you way too much to let you sin in peace and feel no conviction,” Garcia said. “This is God’s graceful discipline, to take you to a place of repentance.”

After regularly engaging with the practice of confession, he said his relationship with God was restored and he felt his shame disappear. Garcia outlined some practical steps for students to acknowledge, confess and uncover their struggles with sin in order to experience God’s covering of grace and protection.

Senior Alex Miller appreciated the timing of the message.

“This message was timely and relevant,” Miller said.

Students responded well to the message and participated in Garcia’s call to action when listeners were invited to stand as a declaration of their intention to surrender to God’s ways and embrace his guidance and grace.

“I thought he did really well,” sophomore Elizabeth Rider said. “I am excited to hear him speak again tonight at Campus Community.”

During Friday’s Convocation, Gaines shared how she never thought her career as a collegiate swimmer would ultimately be the springboard that would launch her into conservative political activism and testifying before Congress.

With a degree in human health sciences, she intended to work in dental medicine; everything changed in 2022 after Gaines went up against Lia Thomas, a transgender athlete, during the NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships. Gaines and Thomas tied in the 200-yard freestyle, but the NCAA decided that Thomas had earned the trophy for fifth place and refused to let Gaines keep it. It was after this moment that Gaines knew she was not helping herself as a female athlete, or the other girls in her team by remaining silent.

She said she had to take a leap of faith and defend women’s sports, which led to multiple campaigns before the Senate Judiciary Committee and House Subcommittee on Health Care and Financial Services in 2023. These testimonies eventually led to the recent passing of the Riley Gaines Act — also known as Senate Bill 456 — which West Virginia Gov. Morrisey enacted March 12 to keep men from invading women’s sports and locker rooms, according to therealwv.com.

Gaines’ obedience and courage to take a stand provided her with a unique platform to glorify God and allowed her to become role model for other young female athletes who have been overshadowed by transgender athletes participating in their competitions. She encouraged students to trust God’s calling for their lives, even if it took them down a different road than they had originally planned to take.

“We as Christians were not saved to be silent, but we were saved to serve,” Gaines said.

Gaines also distinguished the difference between purpose and calling. She acknowledged that everyone’s purpose is the same: to glorify God. She defined a person’s calling as a stewardship opportunity to bring God glory in a specific way.

“He prepares those whom he calls, and if he brings you to something he will certainly bring you through it,” Gaines said.

Throughout her experiences, Gaines found strength in Romans 8:18, which speaks of present suffering being incomparable to future glory. As an athlete, she once viewed her sufferings as the rigorous practices that would prepare her for competitions. Now, she says this verse holds a whole new meaning in her life.

Senior Jonathan Morales said he was inspired and encouraged by this message.

“The great take on this was the emphasis on courage,” Morales said. “To step out with faith and boldness and stand for the truth, making sure that the Word of God is known.”

Gaines ended her time at Liberty by encouraging students to receive by faith all that Jesus has done and remain confident in his Spirit to empower them to win every battle. Both Convocation messages offered conviction, and a reminder of God’s faithfulness when his children are obedient.

After Gaines’ speech, sophomore Johnathan Byerly shared his enthusiasm for the message.

“Praise God for her, and praise God for this campus to actually speak up for this,” Byerly said.

Rice is a news reporter for the Liberty Champion.