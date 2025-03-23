Student Activities Hosts Second Annual 5-Minute Film Festival Feb. 24-March 1

Student Activities held its second annual 5-Minute Film Festival in the LaHaye Event Space from Feb. 24 through March 1.

The week-long festival featured three different events: a premiere, three nights of showings and an awards ceremony, known as the Fivee Awards. The festival took place during the week leading up to the Oscars, which made for an exciting time for all student film enthusiasts.

Student Activities kicked off the week with the festival’s premiere night, where all 19 submissions were showcased. Filmmakers, along with their families and friends, filled the LaHaye Event Space to watch the productions. At the end of the night, the audience voted for the films in various categories including Best Picture, Best Acting, Best Story, Best Editing and Best Effects.

The additional three nights of showings gave other students on campus the chance to watch the films and poll for their favorites. Students chose from seven screening suites, each showing three or four different films. With popcorn and ballots in hand, attendees roamed the LaHaye Event Space enjoying the different motion pictures and casting votes.

To conclude the week-long festival, Student Activities hosted the Fivee Awards. Filmmakers and their actors came red-carpet-ready, anticipating a win.

Filmmaker of “Recollect,” sophomore Willem Jackson, shared his appreciation for the 5-Minute Film Festival before the Fivee Awards began.

“Everyone is very creative and very inspiring and it’s been really cool to see all my fellow classmates submit things and get nominated, and hopefully win,” Jackson said.

Between the showings of nominated films, the winners of each category were announced. Taking first place with Best Picture was “Drift” by Silas Jacks. “Broke Santa” by Henry Cobe won Best Acting, “The Editor” by senior Jackson Gentry received both Best Story and Best Editing, and “Recollect” by Jackson was awarded Best Effects.

Gentry gave a speech after receiving his award, encouraging the students to give their all.

“Make sure that what you’re making, you’re putting your all into. … There are so many people in this room that are very talented. … Never stop giving it your all because when you can achieve that, you’re set,” Gentry said.

The 5-Minute Film Festival gave students the chance to showcase their talents and express their creativity on a large scale. Student Activities hopes to see the 5-Minute Film Festival grow into an event that students look forward to each semester.

“There’s a lot of opportunity for this event to be like one of our staple events, which is really exciting. And it kind of is on the same caliber as Coffeehouse,” Event Staff Supervisor Jarad Alpert said.

Student Activities hosts a variety of events on campus. To stay up-to-date on the upcoming events, visit liberty.edu/sa.

