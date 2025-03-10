Starbucks Announces Plans To Scale Back Menu, Dismiss Over 1,000 Employees

At the beginning of the year, Starbucks announced its plan to dismiss over 1000 employees within the company’s headquarters and scale back its menu beginning March 4, according to Forbes.

This decision has been heavily deliberated since January, and the Starbucks website says that the changes will continue gradually throughout 2025. This modification is estimated to bring a 30% menu reduction by the end of the fiscal year. The reasoning behind the drastic change is to eliminate duplicate drinks, pursue simplicity and remove items that customers do not commonly purchase.

According to Restaurant Business, the reduction in workers at Starbucks’ headquarters in Seattle, Washington, was also accompanied by the elimination of hundreds of open positions at the corporate level. The article said that Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol indicated the decisions were made to “remove layers and duplication,” as well as to create “smaller, more nimble teams.”

The list of drinks being cut from the menu includes the Caramel Ribbon Crunch Crème Frappuccino, Iced Matcha Lemonade and Honey Almond Milk Flat White, among 10 others.

“By simplifying our menu, we’re helping to create a more intentional, thoughtful experience for our customers — one where every drink is handcrafted with precision and care,” Starbucks said.

Hagen is a news reporter for the Liberty Champion.