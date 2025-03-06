Six Can’t-Miss Concerts In Lynchburg This March And April

With spring just around the corner and the days getting longer, Lynchburg’s music scene offers a variety of live music with lineups that include established headliners to exciting up-and-coming artists. Here are six concerts you won’t want to miss.

Class of Coffeehouse: Liberty University’s highly anticipated talent showcase, Coffeehouse, returns to the Vines Center March 22 at 11:30 p.m. This event is not only a concert; it’s a celebration of student creativity. It will feature performances by talented musicians and the screening of student-produced short films and videos. The spring Coffeehouse is always a highlight of the semester, offering a chance to discover new talent and enjoy an evening of entertainment with friends.

Jeremy Camp: For fans of contemporary Christian music, Jeremy Camp needs no introduction. Popular on Christian radio since the early 2000s, Camp has produced a string of hits that have resonated with audiences for over two decades. Joining him as a special guest is Jonathan Traylor, a rising star in the Christian music scene. This double hitter promises an inspiring evening at the Academy Center of the Arts March 30 at 7 p.m.

CeCe Winans: Gospel music royalty graces Lynchburg with her presence as CeCe Winans takes the stage at Thomas Road Baptist Church March 28 at 7 p.m. Winans, the most-awarded female gospel artist of all time, is a true icon. This is a rare opportunity to witness a living legend perform, and it’s sure to be a night filled with joy and inspiration. If you’re looking for an evening of uplifting gospel music, this is an event you won’t want to miss.

Josh Turner: Country music fans, rejoice! Josh Turner, known for his distinctive deep voice and traditional country sound, is coming to the Academy Center of the Arts March 21 at 7:30 p.m. Turner has been a prominent figure in the country music world for years with hits like “Your Man,” “Would You Go With Me” and “Why Don’t We Just Dance.” His live performances are always energetic and engaging, showcasing his smooth vocals and classic country style. Tickets for this show are expected to sell out quickly, so be sure to grab yours soon!

Colony House: Looking for something a little different? Student Activities is bringing alternative/indie rock band Colony House back to the Vines Center April 4 at 8 p.m. Their latest album incorporates surf-rock elements, adding a fresh, summer vibe to their sound. The Vines Center provides the perfect setting to experience their music, making this a can’t-miss show for fans of indie and alternative rock.

Vacation Manor: For those who appreciate the raw emotion and storytelling of folk and indie music, Vacation Manor is a group to watch. This rising music group, whose style resembles the group Passenger, will perform at the The Glass House on April 12 at 7 p.m. If you’re a fan of artists who pour their hearts into their music, Vacation Manor’s music might be for you.

After Party: To bring the school year out with a bang, Student Activities hosts its annual “After Party” highlighting student artists with a special guest, usually a known Christian singer, to finish off the night. This year’s After Party will take place on April 26 at 5 p.m. While Student Activities has yet to announce the surprise artist, check out their Instagram @libertysa for all updates.

From gospel to country, indie rock to contemporary Christian, Lynchburg has concerts with something to offer everyone this spring. Don’t miss out on these amazing concerts and be sure to check local listings for ticket information to get ready to experience the magic of live music.

Clark is a feature reporter for the Liberty Champion.