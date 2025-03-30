Rewind the 90s: Friends

Two decades ago, a sitcom captured the hearts of millions by introducing us to six new “Friends.”

Ross, Rachel, Monica, Joey, Phoebe and Chandler welcomed the world into the everyday chaos of their young adulthood in New York City. From the moment the group appeared on screen and invited viewers to drink coffee with them at Central Perk, fans felt as if they were living life alongside these characters.

Shortly before the idea for “Friends” was conceived, the show’s creators — Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman and David Crane — had their sitcom, “Family Album,” canceled, and according to NBC, their future was uncertain. The three began to reminisce on their “fresh out of college” days, and the vision for “Friends” was born. But before “Friends” became what we know it as today, the show was first pitched under the name “Insomnia Cafe” and went through some additional rigorous revisions before filming.

The creators also told NBC that they envisioned Monica and Joey as the initial love interests for the program; the idea for Ross and Rachel didn’t begin to take shape until they were in the middle of the writing process.

“Friends” quickly became one of the most popular shows of all time after its initial airing in September 1994. According to EuroNews, the show was averaging 30 million viewers by the second season. The series took the world by storm and continues to captivate audiences despite clocking in nearly 20 years since its finale in May 2004. YouGov reports that 75% of 25 to 34-year-old Americans have seen the show.

During the age of run-of-the-mill sitcoms, it was hard to come across a show that changed the dynamic of traditional televisional comedy like “Friends” did. In fact, Comic Book Resources (CBR) says that “Friends” altered its entire genre.

“Nobody can deny the impact of ‘Friends’ on both the 1990s and the sitcom genre,” Jaclyn Appelgate wrote for CBR. “‘Friends’ set several sitcom benchmarks that effectively altered the television landscape.”

The show excelled in creating a sense of familiarity and comradery. Joey and Chandler’s messy apartment looked exactly like any typical young men’s living space. Monica and Rachel’s place was filled with fun colors and decorations that leaked telling aspects of their characters. Even the iconic Central Perk became so famous that replicas of the café popped up all over the world. Fans can visit the coffee shop at The Friends Experience in New York City or across the world at the replica café in Manchester, England.

The real question is, how did a show about six young adults who lived normal everyday lives become so popular?

“(‘Friends’) did not need a remarkable premise or dramatic incidents to drive the show,” Richard Howells wrote for The Conversation. “It was an ensemble piece in which we gradually got to know the characters and the friends as our friends.”

Because the episodes were built around the mundane, it relied on the characters to be genuinely amusing to keep the plot moving. While some episodes’ plots are quite humorous by themselves, the interactions, reactions and quips between the characters are what amassed a loyal audience.

It’s the show’s simplicity that drives energetic character development over the 236 episodes, while keeping the same snappy humor and profound friendships.

“Friends” marked a significant shift to non-familial-focused television. Audiences embraced the opportunity to observe an engaging group of friends rather than a fictional family.

“‘Friends’ brought to the forefront the idea of the ‘chosen family,’” Jake Martin wrote for American Magazine. “Friends were no longer those people you left at the office or whose phone calls you answered in between kids’ soccer practices and ballet recitals.”

This distinct movement opened doors for shows like “The Big Bang Theory,” “How I Met Your Mother” and “New Girl.” Along with paving the way for sitcoms featuring chosen companions rather than favoring family, “Friends” also explored previously taboo topics for its evolving audience.

Although the show is generally lighthearted, there are moments when the script calls for audiences to dig a little deeper. Some argue that the way these conversations were handled did not age well; jokes made about sexuality, body image and dating could be viewed as insensitive looking back, but it’s important to remember the period of influence this show was written under, and how much our culture has changed since.

In addition to its conglomeration of insensitive material, the show also cracks a plethora of jokes that stray from Christian values, and many episodes revolve around decidedly mature themes. Because of this, I wouldn’t say this program mindfully caters to a young audience, but rather engages an adult demographic that should use their own discretion when evaluating what is appropriate.

Despite these considerations, “Friends” is one of the most iconic sitcoms that generations continue to enjoy to this day. The show is a constant reminder to take advantage of enjoying the fountain of youth, because it is ever-so-quickly fleeting.

Mullet is a staff writer for the Liberty Champion.