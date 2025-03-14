Moving On: Lady Flames Dominate Bearkats in the Quarterfinal Round, 78-51

The Liberty University Women’s Basketball team defeated Sam Houston State University in a blowout fashion, 78-51, in the quarterfinal round on Wednesday, March 12 at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama. The win not only secured the Flames’ advancement in the Conference USA (CUSA) tournament, but it also showcased their depth and stifling defense.

The Lady Bearkats entered Wednesday’s contest riding the momentum of a thrilling 55-53 opening round victory over Jacksonville State University. Yet Liberty’s relentless defensive pressure and outstanding bench contributions overwhelmed the Lady Bearkats, ending their tournament run.

“We had worked very hard … throughout the season and had earned the No. 1 seed,” Liberty Head Coach Carey Green said. “I think that was an obvious advantage to us because the first two quarters were very tight. … In the third and fourth quarter, we finished strong shooting high percentages, so the game really comes down to that.”

The opening minutes saw both teams feeling each other out, with the Lady Flames holding a slim 9-4 advantage five minutes into the first quarter. Redshirt senior center Bella Smuda and senior guard Emma Hess got the Lady Flames rolling, combining for the team’s first two baskets. Hess contributed nine points and one assist while Smuda recorded 10 points and seven rebounds, falling just three rebounds shy of her fourth consecutive double-double in the CUSA tournament.

With Liberty’s starters coming off physically demanding matchups against Western Kentucky University and Middle Tennessee State University, the Lady Flames knew their bench would be a crucial factor.

“I think (the bench) is super important,” Smuda said. “I think that’s what makes our team so special this year, … we don’t have a star player. We have a lot of star players. I think it’s really hard for teams to scout us because (they) focus on one shooter and then another shooter is open. … I think it gives us a lot of respect. … I think that’s our superpower.”

Liberty’s bench ended the day scoring 37 points, with four players scoring at least eight points: sophomore guard Brooke Moore (8), redshirt sophomore guard Pien Steenburgen (9), freshman center Emmy Stout (8) and freshman guard Avery Mills (10).

Sam Houston showed a sliver of fight at the beginning of the second quarter, but Liberty quickly extinguished that spark with an 8-2 run to close out the first half.

The Lady Flames excelled in playing complementary basketball, with both the offense and defense delivering impressive performances. Liberty shot an efficient 50% from the field and 43.5% from the 3-point range, while also holding the Lady Bearkats to 32.1% shooting overall and preventing any shots from beyond the arc on 10 attempts.

“One of our biggest points in a game is to rebound,” sophomore guard Asia Boone said. “He’s (Green) always talking about the 95% of the game, and that is what Sam Houston is really good at. … Doing that 95% can translate to a good offense, and that’s exactly what happened.”

The biggest contributors for the Lady Bearkats were redshirt junior forward Deborah Ogayemi and junior guard Whitney Dunn, who combined for 33 of the team’s 51 points.

Two of Liberty’s five starters finished in double figures, as Smuda and Boone ended with 10 and 16 points, respectively. Boone also led the team with two steals.

“As a coach, I am very proud of (the team’s) culture,” Green said. “… We don’t just put the ingredients in when August comes in. … As a coach I want to see them be successful, and it begins with their lives changing.”

After controlling the game through four quarters, Liberty celebrated their 78-51 victory, with this being the first game of a possible three-game stint in Huntsville, Alabama. Their next contest will be at 6:30 p.m. EST Friday, March 14 against the winner of No. 4 seed New Mexico State University vs. No. 5 seed Louisiana Tech University in the semifinals. The games can be streamed on ESPN+.

Clingman is a sports reporter for the Liberty Champion.