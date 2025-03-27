More Than Field Hockey: Finding a Friend in Jesus

For one Liberty University field hockey player, freshman forward Malena Magnano, Liberty is more than just a place to play the sport she loves; it is where she discovered faith and her purpose in the family of God.

Magnano was born and raised in Necochea, Argentina, where she describes the culture as being “very family oriented.” Some of her earliest memories include frequently visiting her sister in a different city, as well as playing outside with all of her cousins.

She picked up a field hockey stick for the first time at age 4. As her mother encouraged her to begin playing, she quickly developed a love for the sport. Magnano played at the club level in Argentina from the time she was introduced to field hockey up until moving to America.

Through this, she created many lasting friendships with her teammates. Her growing talent and success in field hockey prompted her to pursue other opportunities in America. Moving away at 15 years old, though for the sport that she loved, meant leaving behind the life she always knew and much of her family.

“It was hard. I have left a lot in my country, in Argentina. I had to build up a whole new life here,” Magnano said.

She settled down in Virginia Beach, Virginia, where she began attending Kellam High School. While there, she began playing varsity field hockey. She was an impactful player for Kellam’s program, earning numerous awards and racking up 34 goals and 7 assists during her senior season.

Magnano’s talent and passion for field hockey led her to begin the college recruiting process in hopes of continuing her athletic and academic career after high school. It was not until her search landed on Liberty that her understanding of faith in God started to change.

“(In Argentina) we all call ourselves Christians, but nobody actually goes to church or reads the Bible. So, I called myself a Christian, and I was baptized,” Magnano said.

After learning more about Liberty and connecting with the coaching staff and players, she began to consider what a personal relationship with God could look like.

Liberty’s field hockey program is uniquely Christ-centered. The team takes time to learn more about Jesus weekly, spread the gospel through service initiatives and play for the highest purpose: glorifying God.

Magnano said God was already moving behind the scenes even at the time of her first visit to Liberty. She was injured at the time, and the coaches never got the opportunity to see her play, leaving her with little hope that she could get recruited. Despite this, the coaches at Liberty took a chance on Magnano.

“They saw me in my weakest moment, … and they gave me an opportunity,” Magnano said.

This moment resembled the sacrifice that Jesus made for everyone on the cross. He died to pay the debt for humanity’s sins and, in doing so, provided everyone with the opportunity to repent and have eternal life in Heaven.

Magnano accepted the offer to play for Liberty Field Hockey and joined the team in the spring of 2024. Since coming to Liberty, she recognized her growth in Christ, especially through trials she has faced.

Because field hockey is such an important part in Magnano’s life, it has brought her a sense of achievement and community. However, she also admits that she allowed it to become part of her identity.

“I was in a very low moment,” Magnano said. “I thought that my identity was in field hockey, and when things started to get hard, that’s when God found his way to me. And he saved me.”

A Liberty teammate reached out to her at just the right time when she was struggling with her faith and identity.

“She sent me a text saying that the Lord has put me in her heart and that she just thought that we should meet one time and read the Bible together,” Magnano said.

Through those interactions with that teammate, Magnano began to learn more about God and his love for mankind.

Being a Division I athlete, she realized she could not do everything in her own strength. Having the support of coaches and teammates demonstrated to her the love of Christ when she needed it most.

Magnano said she consistently tries to embody what it means to play for the highest purpose and is a friend and sister to her teammates.

“Malena is such a blessing on this team. It has been so exciting to watch her give her life to Christ and encourage everyone around her,” redshirt sophomore midfielder and forward Tori Griffiths, Magnano’s teammate and friend, said.

Magnano’s time at Liberty and relationship with Christ has not only changed her life and the way she plays field hockey, but it has also blessed those around her.

“Now I have a friend,” Magnano said. “I can talk with him whenever I need it, and I don’t feel like I’m struggling alone anymore.”

Miller and Singley are sports reporters for the Liberty Champion.