Liberty’s Four ACHA Teams Compete In 2025 ACHA National Tournament

Liberty University’s four American Collegiate Hockey Association (ACHA) teams headed to St. Louis, Missouri to compete in the 2025 ACHA National Tournament March 13-25.

The Women’s Division I team looked to earn its seventh national title as the team went into the championship game against Maryville University March 21. The DI Lady Flames claimed their victory in double overtime after senior forward Zosia Adamek scored the winning goal.

The Men’s Division I squad made it as far as the Final Four where they were set to take on University of Nevada, Las Vegas March 17, but the Flames fell short with a 5-2 loss, sending the team home finishing third overall.

The Women’s Division II group went 1-2 in pool play, defeating Mercyhurst University but ending its season falling to Villanova University and University of Wisconsin.

The Men’s Division II team suffered a 5-4 overtime loss against the University of Saint Thomas March 14 during pool play to leave the team finishing fifth overall.

The Men’s Division III squad made it to the last round of pool play in the Amateur Athletic Union College Hockey National Championship where they were eliminated from the competition after falling 3-2 to Saint John Fisher University.

Schlösser is the asst. sports editor for the Liberty Champion.