Liberty YAF Members Hear From George and Becky Dunlop

Liberty University’s Young Americans for Freedom (YAF) invited George and Becky Dunlop, a couple who worked in the White House during the Reagan administration and partnered with the Heritage Foundation to speak and allow students to ask questions March 20 in DeMoss Hall 1332.

Isaiah Varella, president of Liberty’s chapter of Young Americans for Freedom, was excited for the Dunlops to visit campus and share their stories and experiences from their time serving under former president Ronald Reagan.

“With our current world politics and our national politics, I think a lot of people forget about the impact President Ronald Reagan did or all the things that have been done to lead up to where we are in politics,” Varella said. “With them (the Dunlops) coming from working in government so many years ago, I really hope students are impacted and can take a step back and remember that all the problems that are happening today have also happened before.”

Students had the opportunity to chat with the Dunlops and pose questions before the event started. Varella opened the gathering with a few words and Gai Ferdon, a professor of government, provided some background of the Dunlops’ lives in politics.

Becky Dunlop then shared the history behind one of their favorite photos from “Decision Magazine,” where they visited Reagan’s Rancho del Cielo and got a professional photo in Reagan’s barn with his red Jeep. She also gave detailed anecdotes of Reagan’s life before his presidency, such as his time as a lifeguard, radio broadcaster and avid television actor. Becky Dunlop emphasized how Reagan and his family were devout Christians, and how he enjoyed storytelling, reading and American history.

“First of all, President Reagan was a Christian. He was a believer: he came to Christ as a boy,” Becky Dunlop said. “His mom was a very strong Christian who read the Bible with him virtually daily.”

Becky Dunlop finished by recalling Reagan’s run for presidency and her experience with the first Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

George Dunlop took time to emphasize how important it is to be politically engaged and for aspiring government students to start gaining credentials in the political system. George also talked about the importance of the Sharon Statement of 1960, which is the foundational statement for every YAF chapter, and the Mount Vernon Statement of 2001, which was discusses the importance of the United States to continue to follow the Constitution, and encouraged students to consider the key principles from both.

“If you get involved and engaged with the opportunities that the Young America’s Foundation offers to you for training, and your opportunities for speakers, you will become equipped to be credentialed,” said George Dunlop.

The Dunlops allowed time for any additional queries after their speech. One student asked about Becky’s past role as the Virginia Secretary of Natural Resources, while others wanted to know more about the couple’s personal experiences and the accuracy of the 2024 “Reagan” movie, which depicts the former president’s life.

Students appreciated the Dunlops’ testimonials and the opportunity to gain more cognizance presidential and political history.

“I appreciated the insights, particularly in the Reagan years, and it was cool hearing from someone with first-hand experience,” senior Colin Miley said.

Simpson is a news reporter for the Liberty Champion.