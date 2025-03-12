Liberty Women’s Basketball Looks Forward To CUSA Championship

Last season, the Liberty University Women’s Basketball team ended its run with a heartbreaking championship game loss to Middle Tennessee State University. The loss was demoralizing, after the Lady Flames had worked tirelessly to get to the conference-deciding game.

Now, with a veteran-heavy team and some hungry freshmen on the roster, the Lady Flames are ready for another shot at that championship game. The path is clear, but the question continues: Can the Lady Flames finally get over the hump and defeat MTSU in a title game to punch their ticket to March Madness? To do so, here are three critical areas where Liberty must shine:

Two words: Bella Smuda

Redshirt senior center Bella Smuda has been a pivotal player for the Lady Flames Basketball team this season, and her contributions will be crucial in the upcoming Conference USA (CUSA) tournament. Averaging 12.1 points per game and 6.6 rebounds per game, Smuda’s ability to take control of the paint and use her 6-foot-6 height to her advantage will help Liberty if the Lady Flames want to make a deep run in this tournament.

Recognizing her outstanding performance throughout the season, Smuda was named to the CUSA All-First Team and the All-Defensive Team. Her ability to contribute on both ends of the floor will be vital as Liberty aims to make its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2018.

As the Flames get ready for the CUSA tournament, Smuda’s leadership, experience and awareness will help the Flames navigate the challenges ahead and secure their first-ever CUSA title.

Liberty’s Bench Must Step Up

The Conference USA tournament requires teams to play multiple games in a short period, making depth on one’s roster that much more important. Liberty’s starters will need to rest, and a strong bench will help maintain consistency throughout the entirety of the game. A prime example of this was the Lady Flames’ 74-70 win over Western Kentucky University last Saturday, when the bench combined for 24 (freshman guard Avery Mills scored 13) of the team’s 74 points and played during key minutes late in the game to give the starters some much needed rest.

Liberty’s bench will be a deciding factor in their tournament run — if they play well, the Lady Flames’ chances of cutting down the nets will increase significantly.

Balanced Scoring Attack

While Smuda is a force to be reckoned with inside, Liberty needs contributions from other scorers to avoid a double-team on one player. Sophomore guard Asia Boone (10.4 points per game and 36.4 3P%) and senior guard Emma Hess (10.1 points per game and 40.2 FG%) are two players who will need to find consistent production to stretch defenses and create open looks, making them harder to stop.

If Liberty executes in these areas, they will have a very good chance to bring the CUSA Championship trophy back to Lynchburg and punch their ticket to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018.

Tournament Schedule (all times Eastern Standard Time)

March 11: First Round

Game 1: #8 Sam Houston vs. #9 Jacksonville State, 12:30 p.m., ESPN+

Game 2: #7 Kennesaw State vs. #10 UTEP, 3 p.m., ESPN+

March 12: Quarterfinals

Game 3: #8 Sam Houston vs. #1 Liberty, 12:30 p.m., ESPN+

Game 4: #7 Kennesaw State vs. #2 MTSU, 3 p.m., ESPN+

March 13: Quarterfinals

Game 5: #4 NMSU vs. #5 Louisiana Tech, 12:30 p.m., ESPN+

Game 6: #3 Western Kentucky vs. #6 FIU, 3 p.m., ESPN+

March 14: Semifinals

Game 7: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 6, 9 p.m., ESPN+

March 15: Championship

5:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Clingman is a sports reporter for the Liberty Champion.