Liberty University Track And Field Defends CUSA Title Feb. 28-March 1

The Liberty University’s Track and Field team defended its Conference USA (CUSA) title Feb. 28-March 1 at the CUSA Indoor Track Championship hosted at the Liberty Indoor Track Complex. Kennesaw State University took the men’s division title, leaving the Flames one rank shy of their 28th consecutive championship title, while the Lady Flames found victory in their division.

The Lady Flames led with 58 points as Florida International University trailed behind them at 45 points to open the championship Feb. 28.

“They (Liberty) were just focused, they were driven and they just kept pressing on and doing what they were capable of doing,” Liberty’s Director of Track and Field and Cross Country, Lance Bingham, said.

Bingham was titled CUSA Women’s Coach of the Year but immediately passed the recognition along to former Western Kentucky University Head Coach Brent Chumbley who passed away in January.

“It is special to win an award, but I think for me it was more special to then recognize him (Chumbley) with that,” Bingham said.

Starting the Lady Flames off, redshirt junior Meredith Engle surpassed the meet and program record in the pentathlon with 4,196 points. In doing so, Engle moved up to No. 12 in the NCAA rankings, allowing her to qualify for the NCAA Division I meet.

Redshirt senior Adelyn Fairley also secured first-place finishes for the women’s team, repeating a win in the women’s 5K in 16:50.39. Fairley also took the top place in the women’s 3K with a time of 9:28.67.

“I mean, the girls accomplished all that they can with whatever God’s gifted them with,” Bingham said. “That’s special.”

Freshman Allie Zealand was titled CUSA Women’s Freshman of the Meet after winning the women’s mile with a time of 4:41.96.

“It was a really nice surprise,” Zealand said. “… So much of it’s the whole team backing me up. We have so much support from the girls racing, from the girls working. It’s just so special.”

With one lap remaining in the women’s mile, Zealand and freshman teammate Danielle Hostetler took the lead. Zealand pulled ahead while the crowd applauded as no one was in a position to overtake her or Hostetler.

“I was just trying to make sure my form was good, make sure I had my teammate (Hostetler) with me,” Zealand said. “Then just trusting in the Lord to give me the strength that I needed all the way through.”

Liberty secured the lead in the women’s standings with the win in the women’s mile. The Lady Flames finished the meet with an overall score of 145, a 28-point (145-117) victory over Kennesaw State.

Although the Flames’ Men’s Track and Field team came up short, they had a successful weekend breaking records and winning individual championships.

The Liberty Men’s team sat below Kennesaw State in the final rankings as the Owls took the lead on day one. The Flames could not manage to come out with the win, earning second place trailing with 139.5 points behind Kennesaw State’s 154.

Redshirt freshman Kellen Kimes was titled champion of the men’s weight throw with 68-7 3/4 throw. Kimes won by over five feet, dominating in the category on opening day.

Junior Omari Lewis claimed the program record for the men’s 60-meter, setting a record time of 6.65 seconds.

Heptathlon winner, redshirt senior Gabriel Willis took home the top spot with 5,421 points. Willis had personal best marks in the 60-meter hurdles, with a time of 8.32 seconds, and pole vault, throwing a 15-3. Willis also took second place in the men’s high jump, clearing 6-8 3/4.

In the men’s triple jump, junior Joshua Smith battled with Kennesaw State junior Justin Campbell. The energy in the arena was electric as the crowd clapped in sync while both athletes proceeded to jump, but even with Smith’s personal-best jump of 50-2 3/4, Campbell took the win for the contest.

Despite the Liberty Men’s team not securing a championship title for their conference for the first time in nearly three decades, Bingham is proud of what his team has accomplished.

“This is the first time we lost in 28 years,” Bingham said. “… But God gave me a lot of peace about that the last couple of weeks … because these … win streaks, … they will come and go. The things that God’s doing in their hearts and in their lives, that’s what’s eternal.”

Moving forward, Liberty’s Track and Field team will head to Virginia Beach, Virginia to compete in the NCAA Division I Indoor Track Championships March 14.

