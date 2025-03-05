Liberty University SGA and Dean of Students Co-Host Town Hall, Answer Student Questions

The Dean of Students and the Student Government Association (SGA) hosted a town hall Feb. 24. in the Reber-Thomas Private Dining Room, where students had a chance to pose questions to a panel of administrators about recent campus decisions and future changes.

Student Body President Isaac Kantola and Student Body Vice President Abbye Morgan opened the event, along with President Dondi Costin and Dean of Students Mark Hyde. Costin prayed over the gathering before its start.

Kantola said the town hall event was an opportunity for enhanced communication between students and administration.

“LU has done quite well in recent years to ensure there is continuous and productive dialogue between students and the administration,” Kantola said.

Hyde introduced the panel of administrators who would be addressing students’ queries and announcing new, impending changes to the campus.

Dustin DuBose, the executive director of Residence Life, discussed the changes to the off-campus living approval process, with updated regulations that require applicants to be 21 years of age, with a few exceptions. DuBose also announced the latest changes to South Tower housing that include its transition into a co-ed building, changing the halls to a more affordable, Commons-inspired concept.

Mark Hine, the executive vice president of Student Affairs, said that Liberty University is in the bottom 25% of universities for tuition costs. Hine continued to mention that Liberty has gone considerable lengths to make housing affordable for students, and that he desires to go above and beyond government requirements for universities.

Wes Franklin, executive director of the Office of Spiritual Development, announced the addition of a future prayer room as well as four new online shepherds.

Louis Cambeletta, vice president of auxiliary services, announced The Grid in Montview would be remodeled due to it being one of the most visited locations on campus. Self-checkout would also be a new addition included in the remodel. Cambeletta also discussed a potential East-Campus-specific meal plan that would be similar to commuter swipes, but also noted it would have to be discussed with much consideration.

Daniel Deter, the senior vice president of Planning and Construction, announced a new work order system, along with a new parking counting system in the parking garages. The parking counting systems will be able to be monitored online to see how many parking spaces are open in certain locations. Deter also announced the old Reber-Thomas Dining Hall would most likely be turned into a new general academic building.

Marcus Tinsley, vice president of Office of Security & Public Safety, highlighted that the Champion Safe app has surpassed 14,000 downloads, and he recommended that students continue to download and use the app. Tinsley also announced a new ballistic film project that is to be installed on each Liberty building to improve active shooter prevention measures and promote increased security.

Students were then given the chance to ask questions to the panel about the upcoming updates and concerns. Some inquiries were regarding students being able to swipe into all three floors on the Circle and the Hill. Junior and Residential Assistant (RA) Danny Spinny expressed his hesitations surrounding that issue after having experienced pranks conducted by other floors of the same building.

Spinny also asked a question regarding the discipline measures for RAs and Resident Shepherds (RS).

“I have had some times where my RSs have gotten into shouting matches in front of students, … but there was really no accountability or discipline … I’m just kind of curious as to what the structure is because I’m very unaware,” Spinny said.

Franklin responded by explaining the discipline procedure. He said primarily, an LU Shepherd will discuss the situation with the student, and from there the student will experience a measure of probation. If the issue persists, a decision will be made as to whether the student is mature enough to remain in the leadership role.

Some students asked questions in which some answers were not what they expected. For example, one student asked for Halloween celebrations to be scaled back due to the holiday’s controversial nature. Franklin responded that dorms will likely continue the traditions of holding those events, such as the Hill’s annual “Hilloween” event.

Costin expressed that Liberty’s administration wants students to come to them with any further questions or concerns they may have.

“We want you to keep asking the questions, and sometimes you bring the data, and information and perspectives that are very helpful for us,” Costin said. “In every case that we can, our goal is to get to ‘yes.’”

Simpson is a news reporter for the Liberty Champion.