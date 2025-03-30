Liberty University FACS Department Holds Makers Market With Over 50 Vendors

After stepping into the LaHaye Event Space, customers wove between over 50 booths of student and local vendors’ tables which offered handcrafted items such as fresh flowers, dirty sodas, crocheted kittens, original art and more at the spring Makers Market on March 22.

The market, which is hosted by Liberty University’s Family and Consumer Sciences (FACS) department, provides opportunities for Liberty students and local entrepreneurs to showcase and grow their small businesses each semester.

The market was founded in 2023 by Chelsea Milks, assistant professor and program director of event planning and professional and creative industries. Milks designed the event for students in FACS to gain hands-on entrepreneurial experience and it has grown exponentially.

“It’s very inspiring — the Makers Market brings out a lot of creativity and beauty,” said sophomore Anna Caryl.

Peyton Lee, senior and the owner and baker of Circular Sweets, said the market helped her grow in customer experience, multitasking, budgeting, promoting her brand on social media and more.

Senior Bella Binev felt the market allowed her to develop her personal art brand, Blossoming Bluems.

“The Makers Market (gave) me the opportunity to showcase my art,” Binev said. “I’ve been able to make a lot of connections (and) get my name out there.”

The market is predominately hosted by Liberty students, as it is closely tied with the FACS Specialty Markets course. However, other entrepreneurs based in the Lynchburg community were featured as well.

Kayla Davis, a Lynchburg resident and stay-at-home mom who runs Kayla’s Comfort Cookies, said the market allows her to still pursue her own passion while caring for her family.

Liberty parents Sheila and Jack Barton, owners of Out of the Grey Coffee, mentioned how their ties to the university led to their involvement in the market.

“We’ve been able to use (our business) as a ministry, to be able to share the gospel with (others),” Sheila Barton said.

Caitlyn Burnell, a FACS adjunct faculty member, said the Makers Market improves every semester. Both vendors and customers alike anticipate the next market, set to be held in the fall semester.

Rath is a feature reporter for the Liberty Champion.